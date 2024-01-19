A stadium is rising in Pawtucket. So are the costs to get it built.

Stadium supporters are careful to point out that these are only projections, not final numbers. The earlier estimates were made, they argue, in much different market conditions for borrowing. Plus, the bonds could be refinanced or paid down early, the people behind the project say. But nobody disputes that the project is facing higher borrowing costs than when this deal was approved in 2022 .

According to a review of financial projections, the cost to pay off the state debt on the stadium’s construction could exceed $100 million over the next three decades. That’s tens of millions more than similar estimates a year and a half ago.

PAWTUCKET — The Tidewater Landing soccer stadium is now expected to cost Rhode Island taxpayers substantially more because of increases in borrowing costs.

Still, the future home of Rhode Island FC is under construction, even after a series of setbacks, delays, and cost hikes. The team will start playing in March in a temporary home at Bryant University in Smithfield, before moving into its brand-new Tidewater Landing stadium on the banks of the Seekonk River in Pawtucket, currently slated for 2025.

“We believe that this project, despite any changes in interest costs, is a very worthy project for the community, and it’s going to be transformative to the future of the city of Pawtucket and the state of Rhode Island,” said Dan Kroeber, the director of development for Fortuitous Partners, the private company building Tidewater. “It’s something that we, as the private investors spending tens and tens of millions of dollars, are committed to.”

A tour of the site on Thursday provided a first-hand view of the progress that’s been made. The steel backbone of the stadium’s main building on the south side of the site, where things like lockers and media rooms will be, is up. The concrete foundations for much of the rest are in place, as is much of the unsexy but crucial plumbing, heating, and electric. Workers will make their way north as more steel goes in.

The stands behind one of the goals rise during construction. A new soccer stadium is rising next to the Seekonk River in Pawtucket, part of the Tidewater Landing development. Rhode Island FC, a new team joining the second-tier soccer league USL Championship, will play games in the 10,500 seat stadium. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“We believe in what we’re doing,” Kroeber said during the tour, which provided views of a bustling construction site that is, indeed, taking on the shape of something resembling a big soccer stadium.

It’s still on track for completion in the spring of 2025, Kroeber said.

That’s the good news, for future fans of the USL Championship soccer team, and supporters of the project. The less-good news, for taxpayers: After significant increases in construction costs, the estimates to pay off public debt for building it have risen substantially, too.

It’s similar to the double-whammy that home buyers in Rhode Island are facing right now: the price of the home has gone up, and so has the cost to take out a loan to get it. In this case, it’s a 10,500-seat home for a soccer team. And the price is an estimated $128 million.

That cost will be funded by the state of Rhode Island, the city of Pawtucket, and private investors. The state’s support is coming via $27 million in borrowing and $14 million in tax credits. The city of Pawtucket is putting in $10 million in COVID relief money. And private investors will pick up the rest. The stadium will be privately owned when it’s built, and is supposed to anchor a broader development in the area.

So far, only private money and city of Pawtucket money, not state money, has gone toward the ongoing construction work. But the city of Pawtucket has started advancing some of its commitment to the project to keep construction going, and has agreed to advance the whole thing even before the rest of the financing closes, financial documents show. That is a reversal of one taxpayer protection: The city previously said its contribution would be held back until private and public debt closed on the deal.

On Jan. 18, 2024, workers ready the area behind one of the goals of what will be the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium in Pawtucket. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Some of the money hasn’t actually gone out the door yet: $27 million in borrowing backed by state taxpayers, the largest share of public support. This borrowing will come in the form of bonds, in which investors will pay money upfront to help build the stadium, and get paid back with interest in the decades to come. They’re supposed to be repaid with state tax revenue collected in a broad swath of Pawtucket.

After multiple delays, the project’s financial representatives went out to sell the bonds in October 2023, according to a report in the publication Bond Buyer. The bonds have gotten bigger since the Commerce Corporation, a quasi-state agency chaired by the governor, voted to approve them in 2022. Initially the project’s sponsors estimated it would require selling $36 million worth of bonds to net out $27 million to put into the project. The difference would go to costs related to issuing bonds. Now the taxpayers’ bankers are trying to sell $48.5 million worth of bonds to get that same $27 million.

The estimated price has gone up because of changes in market conditions, including hikes in interest rates and increased issuance costs, said Commerce Corporation spokesman Matt Touchette.

The bonds’ costs are also expected to go up when you take the long view. When the Commerce Corporation voted to approve the latest version of the deal, the state estimated it would take $59 million in state tax revenue to pay back the bonds. But now, according to projections contained in bond documents, it could take about $110 million to pay off the principal and interest on the bonds over 30 years.

Workers do foundation work at the site of the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium in Pawtucket, R.I., on Jan. 18, 2024. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Touchette noted that the earlier projections about how much it would take to pay back the bonds were made when market conditions were different, and when they were 20-year bonds, not 30-year bonds. The project’s financial representatives are marketing a combination of 20-year and 30-year bonds now. Longer-term bonds generally pay higher interest rates than shorter-term ones, and deals that aren’t rated by credit agencies — like Tidewater — have to pay higher interest rates than rated deals.

To be sure, the market will ultimately determine how much the state will have to borrow, what interest rates investors demand, and how much it will take over the years to pay down the principal and interest. But those projections present a sobering financial picture for a stadium project that has already seen its share of twists and turns.

Touchette said more specific details about costs would be available when the bonds close.

Technically speaking, the bonds are being issued by an agency within the city of Pawtucket, but the Commerce Corporation voted to approve the deal, and state taxes collected in a district spanning much of Pawtucket are going to pay off the bonds.

Space beneath an end stand will house locker rooms and other stadium facilities. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Experts interviewed by The Boston Globe said it’s not necessarily surprising that it’s taken a few months to close on the bonds. It’s a complicated deal. Multiple people involved in the deal said they had no doubt that the bonds would sell.

Also, one expert said, waiting longer to close potentially helps get a more favorable interest rate on the deal. Market rates and yields were near a two-year peak in October, said Brett House, a professor of professional practice in economics at Columbia Business School. But separate moves by the Federal Reserve and US Treasury in early November have made it possible for issuers of bonds to offer lower yields, House said. The market has come back down since late October, though not as far as it was 18 months ago, House said.

“All other things being equal, everything points toward waiting essentially as long as possible,” House said.

As for Rhode Island FC, as one notable and bygone figure from the other kind of football might say, they’re on to New Mexico. The team has a home opener at Bryant University on March 16 against fellow USL Championship side New Mexico United. For a brand-new professional team, it will be a long-awaited debut. But there’s still some work to do before they’re on to Pawtucket.

“To see what sits there now, amongst all of the noise, it really is incredible,” said Tidewater’s Dan Kroeber. “This really is changing the trajectory of Pawtucket’s waterfront, and changing the trajectory for the state of Rhode Island.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.