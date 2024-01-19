Steamship Authority postpones opening of summer vehicle reservations for Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard ferries

But two days of general reservations, scheduled for Jan. 23 and Jan. 30, won’t go ahead as planned, the statement said.

Headstart, an early booking program for residents of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, will continue to operate as scheduled until Monday, The Steamship Authority said in a statement on its website.

Tech issues have forced The Steamship Authority to postpone the opening of its summer vehicle reservations to the general public next week, the agency said Friday.

Instead, the authority will use the time to review its online booking system before announcing new reservation dates, Steamship Authority General Manager Robert B. Davis said.

“Each year our IT team takes preparing for these days very seriously, and they have been hard at work for several weeks performing multiple load tests of our reservation process and testing our waiting room product,” Davis said in the statement. “That preparation did not indicate there would be any issues for . . . reservation openings.”

The statement did not identify the technical issues. A spokesman for the authority could not immediately be reached on Friday evening.

He said that he wanted to be sure the authority has identified and addressed any remaining issues before making the decision to re-open reservations.

“These reservation opening days are the start of our customer’s summertime journey with us, and we always strive to make it as smooth a process as possible,” Davis said. “We look forward to announcing new opening dates to our customers as soon as possible.”









