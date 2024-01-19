Swansea man arraigned on OUI charge from hospital bed

A Swansea man was arraigned in his bed at a Providence hospital Friday on a charge of operating under the influence related to a wrong-way crash on Route 118 that seriously injured the other driver, according to police.

Timothy Couturier, 53, is also charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and driving the wrong way on a State highway, Swansea police said in a statement.

He also faces a fugitive from justice charge in Rhode Island, the statement said.