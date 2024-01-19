Swansea man arraigned on OUI charge from hospital bed

A Swansea man was arraigned in his bed at a Providence hospital Friday on a charge of operating under the influence related to a wrong-way crash on Route 118 that seriously injured the other driver, according to police.
Timothy Couturier, 53, is also charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and driving the wrong way on a State highway, Swansea police said in a statement.
He also faces a fugitive from justice charge in Rhode Island, the statement said.
Investigators say Couturier was driving northbound on Swansea Mall Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, when he crashed head-on into a vehicle being driven by Tristan Tucker, 20, of Swansea, police said.
Tucker’s vehicle caught fire and police officers pulled him from the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the statement said.
His condition was not known Friday night.
Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to pull Couturier from his vehicle. He was taken to a hospital in Providence, where was arrested on Friday and later arraigned, the statement said.
