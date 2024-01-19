Temporary road restores access to swamped R.I. neighborhood — until next week

On Thursday, there was a road to relief — albeit very temporary.

JOHNSTON, R.I. — A handful of Johnston residents who live in the flooded Belfield Drive neighborhood have been trapped there for weeks as this winter’s powerful rainstorms have rendered the area inaccessible, even for emergency vehicles and the fire department’s military humvees.

An access road was completed on Thursday morning that connects Belfield Drive directly to Interstate 295. It will be in place only until next Friday, according to Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena. The road will be accessible only for first responders and emergency vehicles, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and as emergencies occur. An exemption for heating oil trucks was also granted by the federal government. Residents are not permitted to use the access road.

The road is temporary because of a federal regulation passed in 2017 that “severely restricted access to interstate highways,” Polisena said.

“They were adamant, and I understand, that this is a one-time deal,” Polisena said. “This will never happen again, which I understand, because of the serious nature of a temporary access road to an interstate highway.”

In 2010, the town built the same access road to help residents during historic flooding in March of that year.

When the Pocasset River floods during heavy rains, Belfield Drive, which Polisena has described as a basin, becomes like a lake. Firefighters have told residents the department’s humvees can drive through only 48 inches of water. When the floodwaters exceed that level, as they do now, access to and from the neighborhood is cut off.

Polisena and the town’s Department of Public Works assessed the area on Monday, concluding the only way to get to residents was to build a temporary access road to Interstate 295. With the help of US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, and US Representative Seth Magaziner, who represents the state’s 2nd Congressional District, including Johnston, Polisena convinced federal officials at the US Department of Transportation to grant a one-time exception to build the access road.

The temporary road costs the city between $250,000 and $350,000, in addition to costs incurred last week to station first responders on Belfield Drive, to shuttle residents over the flooded street when water levels were lower.

“We’re going to be all in for about half a million dollars,” Polisena said.

Water levels on Belfield Drive were still too high to drive through on Friday. Residents there were told to evacuate last Friday, but some households stayed.

Tania Nova, 57, who has lived on the street with her daughter since 2008, said Thursday she wasn’t impressed with the mayor’s temporary fix for the road, but she was relieved the oil trucks could come through.

“They’re building us a road but we can’t use it, and then they’re just going to demolish it in a week,” Nova said. “It’s kind of stupid.”

But she added, she’s “very thankful because we’re going to get oil.” The Novas haven’t left the neighborhood since Jan. 5.

While she and her daughter decided not to evacuate, many of Nova’s neighbors left their homes and have been staying at a hotel — with costs covered by the town — since last Friday.

“The hotel ends tomorrow,” a spokesperson for Polisena’s office said Thursday. “After that, they can either stay with friends or family, or go back to their homes now that first responders can reach them in case of an emergency.”

All eight households on Belfield Drive will be offered buyouts from the city, Polisena said last week.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.