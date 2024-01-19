Markey, Warren, Pressley call for Boston Walgreens to remain open, saying drugstore chain targeting Black and Latino neighborhoods

“Walgreens claims that it is seeking to expand its efforts to provide health care,” the letter said. “The choice to close several Walgreens locations in neighborhoods that serve Black, Brown, and low-income communities in Massachusetts, and across the United States — without giving communities adequate notice and opportunity or alternatives to access — belies that goal and its stated commitment to serve the health of people across America.”

Senators Edward J. Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Representative Ayanna Pressley made their demands in a letter to the drugstore giant’s CEO Tim Wentworth.

Members of Boston’s congressional delegation called on Walgreens on Friday afternoon to keep its drugstore on Warren Street open indefinitely, citing the “insurmountable, even deadly” impacts the planned shuttering of the store could have on its Roxbury customers.

The letter comes more than a week after the Globe first reported on the upcoming closure, which would be the fourth Walgreens store to close in a Boston neighborhood predominantly made up of people of color in just over a year.

In the letter, the members of the congressional delegation said the approaching shuttering adds onto a “larger legacy of historic racial and economic discrimination that has created significant pharmacy and food deserts and lack of access to transportation in these neighborhoods.”

Initially, Walgreens said in a statement in response to Globe inquiries about the closures that “it weighs a variety of factors when deciding to close a location, including “our existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market, and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers.”

When contacted Friday, a Walgreens spokesperson said it has “no new information to share at this time.”

The congressional letter alleged that Walgreens’ closure of stores in low-income neighborhoods made up mostly of people of color is occurring not just in Boston, but is part of a national trend. Walgreens has closed drugstores in Black, Latino, and low-income neighborhoods in parts of Chicago, Oakland, and Milwaukee as the retail pharmacy industry shifts its efforts to predominantly white, more affluent communities, the letter said.

“This is a deeply alarming trend that contradicts Walgreens’ recent statement that it is ‘focused on driving equitable access to health and wellness services,’” the letter stated.

The area surrounding the Warren Street drugstore is about half Black, and a third Hispanic, according to Census data. Residents age 65 and over make up 15 percent of the population. Nearly a third of families live below the federal poverty level.

The pharmacy, which was originally slated to close on Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is now scheduled to close on Jan. 31. As the shuttering date approaches, city officials are working to assist residents with finding a new option to access prescriptions.

Current customers of the Warren Street Walgreens will have their prescriptions automatically transferred to chain’s Columbus Avenue store, about a 20 minute walk away in Roxbury.

The closest drugstore to the soon-to-close Walgreens is a CVS in Grove Hall, 15 minutes away by foot, according to city records. There are also four other retail pharmacies that are about a 20-minute walk. Two other Walgreens are at least 40 minutes away on foot.

In Massachusetts, Walgreens owns more than 200 of the state’s 1,100 retail pharmacies. Since 2022, nearly 60 pharmacies have closed in the state, one in three being Walgreens drugstores.

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her @tianarochon.