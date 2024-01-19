Winter weather tips: When extreme cold strikes, be prepared

Here are some of the best tips and advice compiled by The Boston Globe staff that may help when frosty, wintry weather comes knocking.

Most of the time, yes. But not when our vehicles, homes, and tech gadgets we depend on give out amid the extreme New England cold. (Or when we need to shovel out or de-ice our walkways.)

• How to prevent pipes from freezing in your home — Frozen pipes in your house are a concern because they can burst, leaving property owners with a big mess on their hands. Here’s a quick guide on how to prevent pipes from freezing and what to do if, despite your best efforts, they do.

• How to keep pets safe — It’s important to be mindful of our four-legged friends during the winter months and to protect them not only from the cold but from the ice-fighting salt and chemicals on sidewalks and roadways. Here’s a quick guide to keeping them safe.

• Effective ice-melting tips — The frigid cold means snow, ice and more ice. Think freezing rain and sleet. Only a thin layer of ice can lead to dangerous slips and falls on driveways and walkways, and skidding on slick roads. Here are the best ways to quickly melt away the dreaded ice.

• 5 products to help lower your energy bill — Your energy bill is poised to go up every winter — but that doesn’t mean you have to sit in a cold house or pay through the nose for a warm one. Try out these techniques to save a few bucks.

• Check your tire pressure — Like other gases, air contracts as it gets colder — and that means there’s less of it in your tires. Here’s how to ensure your tire pressure is at an optimal level and what to do if not.

• What to wear when exercising outdoors – Whether it’s a run or walk outdoors, even for a few minutes, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Here’s a guide on what to wear to adequately protect yourself from the effects of extreme cold.

• Sign up for weather alerts -- Before venturing outdoors in any extreme weather, it’s best to check for the latest weather alerts or warnings for your area. For New England, check the Globe’s severe weather tracker here. You can also receive National Weather Service alerts on your cellphone -- for iPhone users, be sure “Emergency Alerts” and “Public Safety Alerts” are turned on under settings and notifications. For Android users, go under settings, then Apps and Notifications and turn on “Allow Alerts.”













Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.