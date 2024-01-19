Estranged wife offers evidence of Ga. prosecutor’s non-work-related trips with DA

A court filing from Joycelyn Wade, who is in divorce proceedings with the prosecutor, Nathan Wade, included what it said were statements for a credit card account belonging to him. The statements showed that he bought plane tickets for himself and Willis, including tickets to San Francisco from Atlanta purchased April 25, 2023, and to Miami from Atlanta purchased Oct. 4, 2022.

ATLANTA — The estranged wife of a special prosecutor accused of having a romantic relationship with Fani Willis, the Atlanta district attorney who hired him, offered evidence Friday that Willis accompanied him on trips unrelated to their work: leading the Georgia case against former president Donald Trump.

The release of the credit card statements follows a motion filed last week by Michael Roman, one of Trump’s 14 co-defendants in the Georgia case. That motion, which did not include any proof, claimed that Willis was having a romantic relationship with Wade that began before she hired him in 2021 to manage the high-profile case. The motion also stated that Wade, who has been paid more than $650,000 by the district attorney’s office, paid for vacations with Willis.

The motion argued that Willis and Wade had violated state rules of professional conduct, as well as local and federal law, and had created a conflict of interest that should result in both of them, and Willis’ office, being removed from the case.

The credit card statements appear to give weight to some of the claims in Roman’s motion, which said that Wade and Willis “have traveled personally together to such places as Napa Valley, Florida and the Caribbean” and that Wade “has purchased tickets for both of them to travel on both the Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines.”

Trump asks court to reverse ruling banning him from ballot

WASHINGTON — Former president Donald Trump urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to reverse a ruling banning him from the primary ballot in Colorado and to declare him eligible to seek and hold the office of the presidency.

Trump’s brief, his main submission in an extraordinary case with the potential to alter the course of the presidential election, was a forceful recitation of more than half a dozen arguments about why the Colorado Supreme Court had gone astray in ruling him an insurrectionist banned from office by the Constitution.

“The court should put a swift and decisive end to these ballot-disqualification efforts, which threaten to disenfranchise tens of millions of Americans and which promise to unleash chaos and bedlam if other state courts and state officials follow Colorado’s lead and exclude the likely Republican presidential nominee from their ballots,” the brief said.

The case will be argued Feb. 8, and the court will probably decide it quickly, perhaps by March 5, when many states, including Colorado, hold primaries.

The case turns on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Adopted after the Civil War, it bans those who had taken an oath “to support the Constitution of the United States” from holding office if they then “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Congress can remove the prohibition, the provision says, but only by a two-thirds vote in each chamber.

The Colorado court ruled that Section 3 covers Trump in light of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

President’s son agrees to be deposed in House inquiry

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, has agreed to sit for a deposition on Feb. 28 in the House impeachment inquiry into his father, relenting after Republicans threatened to hold him in contempt of Congress for refusing an earlier subpoena to testify privately.

Representatives James R. Comer of Kentucky, chair of the Oversight Committee, and Jim Jordan of Ohio, chair of the Judiciary Committee, announced Thursday that they had secured a date for Biden’s appearance. The House had initially been scheduled to vote on the contempt charges Thursday.

Biden and the two committees have been at odds for weeks over the terms of his testimony. The panels initially subpoenaed him to testify in November, weeks before the full House voted to authorize the impeachment investigation into the president.

But Biden refused to appear at a closed-door deposition, saying he was worried that House Republicans would selectively leak portions of his testimony to misrepresent his account and try to harm his father. He volunteered repeatedly to answer questions at a public hearing, making two appearances on Capitol Hill to showcase his willingness to do so.

Republicans responded by drawing up contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden, which their panels approved last week in a pair of raucous committee meetings.

