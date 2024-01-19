Plane makes emergency landing on a highway in northern Virginia after taking off from Dulles airport

DULLES, Va. (AP) — A small aircraft made an emergency landing on a northern Virginia highway after taking off from nearby Washington Dulles International Airport on Friday afternoon, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.
Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. about a small aircraft making an emergency landing on Loudoun County Parkway, Virginia State Police said in a news release.
Southern Airways Express Cessna 208B makes emergency landing in bad weather on a highway shortly after takeoff from Washington-Dulles Airport, DC. pic.twitter.com/vzMRePvfMH— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 19, 2024
Plane makes emergency landing on Loudoun County Parkway, near Dulles Airport. Stay w @WTOP and @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/igy4shf00N— Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) January 19, 2024
Dulles Airport received reports of a departed aircraft, Southern Airways Express flight 246, that landed off airport property on a nearby roadway, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson James Johnson said by email. The airport remains open for takeoffs and landings, Johnson said.
A Southern Airways Express plane was scheduled to depart Dulles for Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at 12:45 p.m., according to FlightAware.
There were seven people on board the single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan, according to Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA will investigate.