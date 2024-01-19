The incredible, shrinking New Hampshire primary

There was something to look at on the Democratic side as well. President Biden made a huge gamble by demanding the Democratic National Committee try to strip the state of its century-long tradition of holding the first presidential primary. New Hampshire Democrats ignored the change, holding their primary anyway, causing Biden’s campaign to refuse to put his name on the ballot as a result. A write-in effort was launched and will serve as a key first indicator of Biden enthusiasm in a swing state, and potentially an embarrassing result.

Polls in early primary states showed former president Donald Trump was the weakest here. So, if there was going to be any challenge to his steamrolling to the nomination it would be New Hampshire.

HAMPTON, N.H. — The stage was set for New Hampshire to once again hold the biggest contest on the presidential primary map in 2024.

Make no mistake, the stakes are high: In 1968 Lyndon Baines Johnson was a sitting president and there was a similar write-in campaign. LBJ received only 49 percent of the vote with the party upset about his handling of the Vietnam War. He was so politically damaged that 19 days later he announced he wouldn’t run for reelection.

No other state in the country will likely have such a consequential presidential primary this year.

So are candidates criss-crossing the state in a flurry of last-minute activity?

Oddly, no.

This 2024 New Hampshire primary is quite literally small in every metric.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign announced on Wednesday that it is effectively ceding the state, leaving only two candidates actively running in the GOP primary, versus the typical six or seven.

Barnstorming schedules with four or five stops along the way have been replaced with a casual pace. For example, one rally a day and one photo-op along with some national media interviews has been a typical itinerary for former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. Trump has developed a routine of appearing in New York court during the day before flying to New Hampshire to hold a rally.

And aside from a smattering of events from quixotic Democrats challenging Biden. That’s it.

Just four years ago, the final days of the primary were packed with events from a much larger field, with some days crowded with 20 or more events, according to NHPR’s candidate tracker at the time.

Crowd sizes are smaller as well. On Wednesday night, Haley’s event drew 275 people and was considered solid. Compare that to four years ago when Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was struggling in the race, but would address thousands at Manchester Community College. She reportedly met with 800 volunteers at that event as well.

Where major campaigns would have around 13 campaign offices around the state with nearly a hundred staffers each, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy was the only one who had multiple offices here before he dropped out of the race on Monday night. (He had three.)

Among those lamenting the lack of a typical activity is Simon Thomson. The grandson of former New Hampshire governor Meldrim Thomson Jr., and the New Hampshire director of former Ohio governor John Kasich’s presidential campaign in 2016, he says he’s “frustrated” by the current state of the race.

“This time in 2016 with Kasich we are having four or five events a day with thousands attending,” said Thomson. “Now I look around and wonder where everybody is and where the action is.”

At a DeSantis event at a low-brow bar in Hampton Beach on Wednesday afternoon, there were more reporters there than the roughly 50 actual New Hampshire voters, but there were no other events to cover at the time the entire state. Then again, the lack of actual voters might have confirmed his decision to leave the race. But in years prior, even candidates polling at 5 percent would usually get more crowds. Consider businessman Andrew Yang, whose events would draw hundreds in the final days four years ago.

Organizers of the DeSantis event could have used a permanent stage usually reserved for local cover bands on the weekends. Instead, they went with a smaller area using staging where a crowd could be. Just feet away from where DeSantis tried to connect with an audience about snowball fights with his kids and the Boston Red Sox, regulars were having lunch at the bar with their backs turned to him.

On Thursday, Robie’s Country Store — a storied campaign stop with photos of Jimmy Carter and Mitt Romney hanging on the walls — was packed to the gills with dozens of reporters who did not have much else to do. Haley and Governor Chris Sununu were on their way.

When the pair did arrive, they addressed just a dozen actual voters, none of them were undecided. Haley spoke for one minute and 57 seconds.

Getting crowds to events hasn’t been limited to just the DeSantis and Haley campaigns or New Hampshire. Trump’s only event in the final week before the Iowa Caucuses was in a room the size of a large barn with most of it taken up with chairs for special guests and the press. So far in New Hampshire, he has held rallies in hotel ballrooms that seat hundreds instead of high school gyms that can seat thousands for a rally like he did in the past. (Though this weekend he will hold a rally at the state’s largest arena.)

“It has been tough all along to get people excited all along this year,” said veteran New Hampshire-based Republican consultant Mike Biundo, who worked for the Ramaswamy campaign.

Biundo, who has been involved in every New Hampshire primary since he worked for Pat Buchanan in the 1992 primary, chalked up the lack of enthusiasm to the fact Trump is a semi-incumbent president who has dominated the contest.

“To a lot of people it feels like a fait accompli and why bother,” said Biundo. “But even back when Rick Santorum was headed to a fourth-place finish in the 2012 primary, there were thousands of people at four events a day to see him. It’s just totally different.”

Democratic consultant Mike Vlacich, who ran Hillary Clinton’s 2016 New Hampshire campaign, agreed, but predicted there will go back to normal in due time.

“Besides this unprecedented situation where we have two presidents running, we are also coming out of the pandemic where people started to question if they really needed to attend this event or that anymore like they automatically used to,” said Vlacich.

To be fair, one reason Haley may have held fewer events earlier in the week was that she flew back to South Carolina to see her father who had fallen ill, the campaign said. Trump attended his mother-in-law’s funeral on Thursday.

Sununu, Haley’s top backer, promised a local radio station that she would have a more robust schedule this weekend. After facing some criticism of her light schedule, Haley added four stops on Friday, but all at restaurants and cafes and, in addition to a press conference.

For his part, Trump is choosing to attend trial proceedings in New York during the day before flying to New Hampshire to hold a near-daily rally, instead of holding more events.

Then again the candidates might have been excused for taking a few hours of campaigning off to prepare for debates on Thursday and Sunday.

There aren’t just fewer debates this cycle, both of them were canceled.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.