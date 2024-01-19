A 40-year drought for Black leading comedic actresses ends at the Emmys at last

When Brunson’s name was called, she became only the second Black woman ever to garner an Emmy in that category — and the first since 1981 when Isabel Sanford won for her leading role as Louise “Weezy” Jefferson on the long-running CBS comedy, “The Jeffersons.”

”I love making ‘Abbott Elementary’ so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy,” she said in her emotional acceptance speech. “I say it every time, but I just love comedy so much that I am so happy to be able to get this.”

Quinta Brunson won an Emmy Award this week as outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her career-making role as an optimistic and dedicated teacher in the ABC hit comedy, “Abbott Elementary.”

This is stunning in multiple ways, the most obvious being the actresses denied the accolade that Sanford and now Brunson received. Phylicia Rashad never won for her years on “The Cosby Show.” Tracee Ellis-Ross received five nominations for “Black-ish” and came up short every time. Issa Rae, a three-time best leading comedy actress nominee for her breakthrough role in HBO’s “Insecure” never made it to the podium.

Along with Brunson and Sanford, these women belong to the too-exclusive group of Black actresses nominated for a leading role in a television comedy. That small sisterhood is rounded out by Diahann Carroll in “Julia” and Nell Carter for “Gimme a Break!” More Black actresses have won for supporting comedic roles — including Boston’s own Ayo Edebiri in “The Bear” this week — than have been nominated in leading roles because so few Black actresses have gotten to lead comedies. (And yes, dramatic roles for Black actresses on television are even more scarce; no Black actresses were nominated in the leading or supporting categories this year.)

In 1950, Ethel Waters became the first Black actress to lead a TV comedy in “The Beulah Show” about a jovial maid whose primary job seemed to be solving problems for the clueless white family that employed her. Before TV, “Beulah” was a 1940s radio hit with the titular character portrayed with a steaming pile of racist buffoonery by Marlin Hurt, a white man. When he died suddenly, Hurt was replaced by yet another white actor, Bob Corley. Eventually Hattie McDaniel, the first Black person to win an Academy Award for her role as Mammy in 1939′s “Gone with the Wind,” took over the role.

When the show transitioned to TV, Waters, already a Black luminary of stage and screen, was cast. And although the show was a hit, Waters left after the first season because she was tired of playing what she called the “white folks kitchen comedy role,” according to Donald Bogle’s seminal book, “Primetime Blues: African Americans on Network Television.” McDaniel returned to the role, but illness abruptly ended her tenure. Louise Beavers then stepped into the lead.

After the show ended in 1953, it would be years before another Black actress would lead a comedy. And it was also the first to shun the painful stereotypes of decades past — “Julia” starring Diahann Carroll as a nurse, war widow, and single mother to an adorably precocious son.

As is usually the case in Hollywood and America, progress is glacial. But a significant difference since the days of “Julia” is that Black women in comedy are now telling their own stories. Brunson isn’t only the star of “Abbott Elementary.” She’s also the show’s creator and an Emmy-winning writer. And she has written other major Black characters into the show, including Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won the Emmy in 2022 for best supporting actress in a comedy, and Janelle James, twice nominated in the same category.

That’s a page from Rae, who did the same with “Insecure,” which centered Black characters, culture, and realities. Women like Brunson and Rae aren’t just changing the game but playing it on their own terms, creating groundbreaking hits, and making viewers pay attention.

In 1981 when Sanford’s name was called, the first words she spoke and emphasized as she reached the podium were “At. Last.” I’ve always imagined she wasn’t just speaking about her win but all the Black actresses before her who never had the opportunity to stand in that same place. With Brunson’s achievement, Sanford, who died in 2004, now has the company of another Black woman who is an Emmy Award-winning leading comedic actress — at last. Let’s hope it won’t take another 40 years for it to happen again.

