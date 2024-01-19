The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of 1887

Only time might answer the first two questions, but history can help with the rest.

Everyone who’s the least bit plugged into the NFL or popular culture knows why the broadcasts of Kansas City games keep cutting to the Chiefs’ luxury suite: for shots of Taylor Swift cheering for Travis Kelce. Is it love? Is it a publicity stunt? Why does the media follow their every move so breathlessly — and why is America following along?

Long before there was a Taylor and Travis (or, for that matter, a Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio), actress Helen Dauvray and baseball player John Montgomery Ward dominated the headlines of their day. The 1880s Dauvray-Ward romance, and the media coverage it received, is a celebrity power couple story from a time when entertainers and professional athletes were still socially suspect in the minds of the Gilded Age elites.

In the late 19th century, the concept of publicity was starting to evolve. Instead of earning fame and media coverage through political or charitable deeds (or misdeeds), Americans started becoming newsworthy just by being well known. This was, in part, due to the development of the celebrity interview, which both responded to and stimulated public interest, thus establishing a self-reinforcing public relations loop.

Helen Dauvray, the headliner of her own theatrical troupe, was a fixture of this loop. So famous was she that an Oct. 12, 1887, New York Times article previewing her impending marriage to Ward identified her as “the well known actress” whose “history is too familiar for detail.” The journalist didn’t bother reprising Dauvray’s rise to fame as 1860s child performer “Little Nell” and glossed over the actress’s time on the stage as Helen Gibson before she reinvented herself in Paris and changed her name, because readers already knew the story. Dauvray had received at least 66 mentions in 1887 in the Times alone.

Her beau, John M. Ward, could not compete with Dauvray’s megawatt stardom. “[T]he man she is to marry is not so well known, although he has made a reputation on the diamond,” that same Times profile noted, providing readers with a thumbnail sketch of Ward’s baseball career. He’d won one championship, received bachelor’s and law degrees from Columbia, and had a role in founding the Brotherhood, the first labor union for major league baseball players. Not mentioned were the facts that Ward had pitched the second perfect game in professional baseball history, moved from pitcher to outfielder and shortstop, and served as player-manager of both the Providence Grays and New York Giants — all after allegedly being kicked out of Penn State for stealing a chicken.

If Times readers required a Ward 101 course, no such introduction was necessary for enthusiasts (“fans” was just coming into usage) who subscribed to the recently founded weeklies that were the ESPNs of the 1880s — Sporting Life and Sporting News. The front-page story in the Oct. 19 issue of Sporting Life called the Dauvray-Ward marriage “the sensation of the week” in “base ball” — which still appeared in print as two words.

The first breadcrumb of a Dauvray-Ward relationship had appeared in late May 1887, when newspapers announced the actress’s gift of her self-named trophy, the Dauvray Cup, to be presented to the winner of a postseason championship series. On July 20, her name was linked to Ward obliquely when Sporting Life identified her as a “perfect crank” — 19th-century slang to describe an obsessive, unreasonable person — for his team, the New York Giants. Only in September did the first direct connection to Ward surface, when Dauvray’s mention of him in a letter to the National League president was quoted in Sporting Life. Dauvray and Ward were not linked romantically until their Times marriage preview on Oct. 12, just one day before they tied the knot. As Major League Baseball historian John Thorn has established, the two had, in fact, first gotten married a month and a half before the Times reporter’s visit, on Aug. 31.

The mystery around their relationship deepens when you consider an Oct. 17 Detroit Tribune report that Thorn surfaced, which observed that the “newlyweds” appeared to be anything but happy: “[Ward and Dauvray] haven’t been married a week, but they didn’t seem particularly affectionate,” the Tribune correspondent wrote. “Ward shouted for the Detroits and Mrs. Ward applauded for the Browns. . . . They occupied opposite ends of the box, and hardly spoke to each other during the contest.”

Anyone reading between the lines more than 100 years later may wonder whether they were using such coverage to leverage their relationship for attention or just trying to keep their private lives private.

After the hoopla surrounding the marriage subsided, the couple assumed a lower profile. Dauvray, despite having announced her retirement from the stage following her marriage, did not appear to be ready to leave the limelight. Her name perennially appeared in the theater gossip column of The New York Times, where her return to the stage would be promised only for those plans to be scuttled by some difficulty or illness.

Ward’s name, meanwhile, was in front of the sporting public regularly due to the mounting labor struggle between his Brotherhood Union and the National League. When tensions came to a head in 1890, Dauvray and Ward were back in the spotlight. In the reports of Ella Black, a Pittsburgh correspondent for Sporting Life, Dauvray was credited as being perhaps both the inspiration for and the cause of the new major league formed by Ward.

That same year, in 1890, Cosmopolitan published a satirical short story that was part roman à clef melodrama and part “Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.” Ward was recognizable as Algernon de Witt Caramel, the “Champion Short-Stop of America.” Dauvray appears as Miss Violet Veronica Van Sittart, “our hero’s peerlessly beautiful fiancée.” The story ended with the young couple, living off the millions Caramel made as a shortstop, “doing very nicely indeed.”

Given that John Ward’s salary was $3,000 in 1887, the idea that a baseball player would ever earn millions of dollars playing a child’s game hints at the story’s satire. But because magazines like Cosmopolitan were written for an upper-class audience, the editor likely chose the story not because it painted the couple in a positive light but because it encouraged an elite audience to laugh at the efforts of professional actresses and ballplayers to rise above their stations. In the end, Dauvray and Ward’s union was short-lived. Newspapers announced the couple’s separation in 1890, and they divorced three years later. That news did not rate many headlines.

Nonetheless, for a brief, shining moment in the late 1800s, enthusiasts of the limelit dramatic boards and dusty ball diamonds could thrill at this uniquely American union.

Scott D. Peterson is an English professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and the author of “Reporting Baseball’s Sensational Season of 1890.” A version of this essay originally appeared in Zócalo Public Square.