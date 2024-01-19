The Iowa caucuses have spoken, and it hurts his ears

They do it every four years. The nation’s presidential election snooze alarm, the Iowa caucuses, fulfilled its presumptive mission: poking the millions of Americans who pay no attention to politics until something overwhelming finally wakes them up. Aided by selective polling and the frenzied media, a tally of a little more than 110,000 people, 66 percent of whom still believe there was a vast conspiracy to rig the last presidential election, “represented” the will of the national Republican Party and voted to effectively surrender the future of democracy by anointing a multi-indicted delusional narcissist in the race to return to the presidency.

What’s worse — that we have an antiquated electoral system that allows caucusgoers from a non-diverse, sparsely populated rural state (0.03 percent of the American population in this instance) to eliminate potential candidates before the majority of the disinterested and unengaged even know the hopefuls’ names? Or that one of the two major political parties appears willing to sacrifice the Constitution so that its members can control the government by submitting to a lifelong grifter and bully who proclaims he wants to be the nation’s dictator?