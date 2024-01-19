With Mass. increasingly vulnerable to natural disasters, Gov. Healey calls for funding to ‘be ready’

Governor Maura Healey said in her state of the commonwealth speech Wednesday that she would propose a permanent “Disaster Relief Resiliency Fund” as part of her budget proposal, which is expected early next week .

After floods hammered cities and towns across the state in the summer, fall, and now winter, state politicians are calling for a new funding mechanism that could help communities recover easier and faster. Currently, cities and towns rely on federal dollars and case-by-case supplemental state appropriations, funds that are often hard and time consuming to acquire.

A new state fund to help Massachusetts residents recover from increasingly severe natural disasters as climate change worsens could soon be created.

“Our cities and towns are deeply impacted by climate change already,” Healey said. “We saw it in the floods last summer and this week.”

She said she wants the commonwealth to “be ready when help is needed.”

Massachusetts is one of only four states that does not already have some sort of dedicated disaster recovery fund, according to a 2020 Pew Charitable Trusts report (although a Pew researcher noted that funding amounts and structures dramatically vary state by state).

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has little ability to provide resources after disasters if the damage doesn’t reach certain thresholds to qualify for federal aid. Leominster, for example, where hundreds of homes were damaged and residents were forced to evacuate amid intense flash floods in September, has not yet been declared a federal disaster.

In the meantime, MEMA does not have adequate funds to provide financial assistance to cities, towns or people after a storm, an agency spokesperson said.

That leaves communities struggling to recover from what MEMA director Dawn Brantley has called “gap disasters” — financially devastating storms for municipalities, but ones that weren’t quite expensive enough to qualify for federal assistance.

Brantley told lawmakers in a January Senate committee hearing that while the number of times per year that MEMA has activated its state emergency operation center has remained relatively consistent over time, the number of times that it has activated a regional emergency operation center has increased more than 90 percent over the past decade. Last year, regional emergency operation centers were activated more than 150 times. That shows how “gap disasters,” which are more localized, are hitting the state especially hard, she said.

The governor’s proposal for a disaster recovery fund is expected to be similar to a bill filed in November by Senator Joanne Comerford, a Northampton Democrat.

Senate Bill 2506 already has more than a dozen cosponsors and would create a $250 million disaster relief fund. Representative Natalie Blais, D-Deerfield, filed an identical House bill, 4181. The money would come from capital gains tax revenue, the vast majority of which flows to the state’s rainy day fund.

“We have to get real about the fact that our people and communities are going to be facing this more and more,” said Comerford. “And we can’t ask the question every time: Should the state help?”

Though Healey did not specify in her speech how much money she plans to suggest for the new disaster fund — or where the money would come from — the governor praised Comerford and Blais for having “championed” the idea in the legislature. Comerford’s bill would direct MEMA to administer the fund and create the rules of who can apply for and receive money.

The federal government, too, is trying to figure out how to respond to more disasters with few resources. The Biden Administration on Friday unveiled a host of changes to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s individual assistance programs aimed at making aid money easier for survivors to apply for and faster to obtain.

As climate change has worsened, states are under new pressure from the federal government to invest more in emergency management.

“For a long time, states would budget for disasters in case they happened, not with the expectation that they would happen,” said Colin Foard, a senior manager at the Pew Charitable Trusts, who has researched state and federal spending on disasters. “The budget was for if a disaster happens, not for when.”

He said Healey’s plan is indicative of a national trend as disasters become more expensive and severe — and as the burden more often falls on state governments to help their residents.

Just last year, four US disasters that each cost more than $1 billion touched Massachusetts, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Christian Cunnie, region 1 government affairs advisor at the International Association of Emergency Managers, said he hopes that the push for a disaster fund means the state will begin to give disaster response operations a regular source of revenue to address climate change, and not leave MEMA scrambling for federal dollars or special state appropriations.

“The agency that is responsible for helping communities, businesses and residents through the worst times is being chronically underfunded,” said Cunnie, who previously worked for MEMA. “[Emergency managers] are the folks that, at the end of the day, have to deal with the impacts.”

Erin Douglas can be reached at erin.douglas@globe.com. Folow her @erinmdouglas23.