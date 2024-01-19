Alex Cora is singing a sweet tune about the 2024 Red Sox, but is that in harmony with the front office?

Yet that message is not universal. During “The Cinco Ocho Show,” a talk show-style kickoff event hosted by former Sox pitcher Jonathan Papelbon , manager Alex Cora revealed that he and Sox players held a Zoom call roughly two to three weeks ago. The message?

SPRINGFIELD — In recent days, the Red Sox have been measuring public expectations for the 2024 season. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow reiterated Friday prior to the start of the team’s Winter Weekend that as much as he expects the Red Sox to be competitive in 2024, he won’t pursue moves that come at the expense of success beyond next season.

Advertisement

“What I’ve been telling them, let’s talk about the World Series. If you don’t talk about the World Series, it’s not going to happen,” said Cora. “I do believe with our young guys and the guys leading us, we’ll be in a good place. But talk is cheap. We’ve got to perform. And we will perform.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

With Sox team president Sam Kennedy suggesting payroll will likely be down from 2023 — when the team finished outside of MLB’s top 10 with a luxury tax payroll of $225.7 million — much of the team’s hopes of improving will fall on the ability of Cora, the coaching staff, and the team’s analysts to help the existing roster improve.

That considerable responsibility comes at a time when Cora is entering the final guaranteed season of his managerial contract — the first time in his five seasons that he’s entered a season without security beyond the immediate campaign. What has that meant for him this offseason?

“[It’s been] a lot different. A lot different. I’m in a better place,” said Cora. “It was a grind for me, not only on the field, but personally in a sense. I think I let the season take a hit on me, and like I’ve been telling [partner] Angelica, I’ve been telling the kids, I’ve been telling the family, we’re in a good place right now — just working out, eating healthy, enjoying the life. I think that’s the most important thing. ... As far as where I’m at with everything that is going on, I’m in a great place.”

Advertisement

Has Cora discussed his managerial future with team officials?

“Not really,” he said. “I think the future is the Red Sox, to get these guys better. I think I’d be very selfish if I started talking about Alex Cora and what the future holds. The best way to do it is be a good teammate, like I’ve always been. Let’s take care of ‘24.”

That said, Cora did acknowledge new Cubs manager Craig Counsell’s record-setting five-year, $40 million deal represented a landmark for his profession.

“It’s a good deal for everybody,” said Cora. “We always talk about the players and the salaries and the years and all that stuff. I think with [Counsell], I don’t know if that was the goal for him, but he got a great deal and it became public. That’s the first time that in our job, in our profession, it was public. So, I think it’s a great opportunity for everybody to know how it works, just to know where we at, and see what the future holds.”

Wakefield remembered

Friday’s session concluded with a tribute to Tim Wakefield, who passed away at age 57 in October. Kennedy and Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said Wakefield will be honored this coming season, with Werner noting that April 9 — 4/9 — might offer an appropriate occasion for a tribute to the pitcher who wore No. 49 for the Red Sox.

Advertisement

Papelbon was joined by David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, and Jason Varitek in a tear-filled remembrance of their former teammate.

Jet-setting Casas

Cora sung the praises of first baseman Triston Casas, who has traveled extensively this offseason to take part in team activities. His itinerary has included a charitable stop in Boston, a trip to see teammates in the Dominican, a recent visit to work out in Dallas with Trevor Story and other infielders, and an early arrival to Boston this week to take part in the Rookie Development Program and bond with prospects.

“He’s been kind of like our MVP this offseason,” said Cora. “He understands who we are, where we’re at. And I mean, he’s as young as those kids [in the Rookie Development Program]. It’s fun, too, for him to take that step forward. Obviously, it’s been a great offseason for him physically, mentally, understanding who he is for us, and I’m very proud of him.”

Not enough for Yamamoto

Cora alluded to meeting in Beverly Hills in December with righthander Yoshinobu Yamamoto — the most prized pitcher available. How much did the Red Sox offer the righthander before he signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers?

“Not enough,” said Kennedy.

Advertisement

While the Sox’ only starting pitching addition thus far this offseason has been Lucas Giolito — a one-year deal with a player option for 2025 — Breslow said the Sox remain open to adding free-agent pitchers on multiyear deals.

“If there are free agents who would meaningfully contribute to wins not just in ‘24 but beyond, I think it makes all the sense in the world to pursue them and to pursue them aggressively,” said Breslow.

Boddy on board

Breslow confirmed the Red Sox have hired Driveline founder Kyle Boddy as a pitching advisor.

“One of the things that I intended to address early on was building out a pitching development infrastructure. It kind of started with the hiring of [pitching coach] Andrew Bailey [from the Giants] and [director of pitching] Justin Willard [from the Twins]. And then I think another important addition in Kyle.

“I think we’ve brought in a collection of really, really bright, thoughtful, intentional, pitching minds, and I’m really confident in their ability to work together to impact our players.”

Downs designated again

The Yankees designated former Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs for assignment. Downs, who was part of the deal that sent Mookie Betts to the Dodgers in 2020, had been claimed off waivers by the Yankees from the Nationals earlier this offseason.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.