As Falcons await second interview with Bill Belichick, they interview Lions’ Aaron Glenn

ATLANTA — With Bill Belichick set for a second interview, the Atlanta Falcons have talked with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn about their vacant head coaching job.
The Falcons announced Friday they had completed a virtual interview with Glenn, who has led the Lions’ defense for the past three seasons.
Glenn became the ninth candidate to interview with the Falcons, but all eyes were on Belichick amid reports he was the team’s top choice and had flown into Atlanta on one of owner Arthur Blank’s private jets for a second interview.
The Falcons confirmed they were meeting further with Belichick, but said no additional details would be provided until the follow-up interview was completed.
In addition to Belichick and Glenn, the Falcons have interviewed Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Ravens assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.