As Falcons await second interview with Bill Belichick, they interview Lions’ Aaron Glenn

ATLANTA — With Bill Belichick set for a second interview, the Atlanta Falcons have talked with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn about their vacant head coaching job.

The Falcons announced Friday they had completed a virtual interview with Glenn, who has led the Lions’ defense for the past three seasons.

Glenn became the ninth candidate to interview with the Falcons, but all eyes were on Belichick amid reports he was the team’s top choice and had flown into Atlanta on one of owner Arthur Blank’s private jets for a second interview.