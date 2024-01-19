Bill Belichick completes second interview for Falcons head coaching job

Bill Belichick’s courtship with the Atlanta Falcons continues. The former Patriots coach completed his second chat with team brass on Friday night, his two interviews the only ones confirmed publicly for the 71-year-old.

Belichick is one of nine candidates known to have spoken to the Falcons, joining Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and assistant head coach Anthony Weaver, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Philadelphia offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, and University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.