Getting Bill Parcells’s take on Bill Belichick’s next move, and other thoughts

The Tuna knows what it’s like to work for Bob and Jonathan Kraft, and he knows what it’s like to take on a new team late in his coaching life.

▪ Bill Parcells, now 81, is a Hall of Fame coach who won two Super Bowls with the Giants, then changed the culture of the Patriots when he came to New England in 1993. After four seasons and a trip to the Super Bowl with the Patriots, Parcells coached the Jets and Cowboys, then retired from the sideline at the age of 65.

Picked-up pieces while wondering why wannabe Patriots general manager Jonathan Kraft was called away to deal with a corrugated cardboard issue while the team he runs was introducing its new coach …

When I reached him on the phone this past week, Parcells was careful not to say too much about what went down in New England or what might happen with Bill Belichick.

“I’m like Sergeant Schultz,” he said. “I know nothing.”

Parcells and Belichick go all the way back to 1979 when the two first worked for Giants head coach Ray Perkins.

“Bill was a special teams coach,” remembered Parcells. “My desk was in the same office as his, and you could tell he was a hard-working guy and liked football. So I asked Ray if I could have him just start to help us out on defense. And that’s how it all started. Bill was a good resource and he learned the defense and eventually became a coordinator and onward and upward.

“Coaching can be a narcotic for guys like us. I can put Pete Carroll and Bill in there. We view ourselves as coaches. It can be a grind, and the older you get, sometimes the grind gets greater, but we love the game.

“You still got to do it the way you know it should be done. And knowing Bill so well, I’m sure he did it exactly like that. I’m sure Pete did, too. That doesn’t mean it’s any less of a task, but as you get older, it takes a little more.

“I don’t feel like it ever beat me down. After a while, you know it’s going to end sometime, but it’s never a good time.”

Any advice for Belichick, who has already interviewed with the Falcons (according to reports, a second interview is happening this weekend), but won’t be going to Dallas now that Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy?

“I wouldn’t give him any advice, I really wouldn’t,” said Parcells. “He’s been around long enough to know what he wants to do, and I really don’t have any idea what that is. All I know is, he’s a football lifer and he’s shown that.

“I’m pretty sure if he wants to coach again, he’ll be looking for a situation that he thinks is conducive to winning. In this business, it’s either euphoria or disaster. I hope he does whatever makes him happy.”

There will be no predictions from the Tuna — just statements on the realities of coaching in the NFL.

“When you’re a head coach, there’s always something every day,” he said. “I used to tell our guys who were going off to be head coaches, ‘There’ll be five things happening every day that you wish wouldn’t happen. If you can’t deal with that, you’d better get another job.’ And that’s the truth.

“I never didn’t like the game. I still like it. I watched all last weekend and this weekend. I’ve got four guys that either played or coached for me coaching against each other in the Tampa-Detroit game. Todd Bowles [Buccaneers head coach] worked for me in Dallas and Kacy Rodgers [Buccaneers defensive line coach], I brought him into the league. And now they’re playing Dan Campbell [Lions head coach] and Aaron Glenn [Lions defensive coordinator], who were my players.”

The Tuna likes passionate football towns. In Dallas, fans go to high school games and college games and football is important, but that’s not really reflected in the NFL team’s fan base. The passion is not like Philadelphia, New York, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Green Bay, or New England.

“Boston’s a great sports town,” said Parcells. “They like their hockey, basketball, baseball. They like everything. You couldn’t be a coach in a better place. Nothing lasts forever, but what Bill and the Patriots did there in New England was remarkable.”

Bill Belichick worked as the Jets' defensive coordinator under then-head coach Bill Parcells. JOHN T. GREILICK

▪ Quiz: Twenty-eight big league ballplayers hit 500 or more homers. Six of them played for the Dodgers. Name the six (answer below).

▪ Peter Abraham’s exclusive interview with Red Sox baseball boss Craig Breslow was one of the saddest things I’ve read in a while. It was a white flag. Complete surrender.

Now it’s obvious why some baseball executives declined to talk to the Sox about their head of baseball operations opening. Breslow is a smart, capable guy, but he’s basically telling us that there’s no hope for the Red Sox this year because talent costs money and the Sox are not willing to pay market value for top talent.

John Henry & Co. bought the Red Sox in 2002 for $660 million, and the estimated worth of the franchise today is $4.5 billion. Despite this, Sox fans are asked to tolerate Bres-Lowball because, according to Henry, it’s “expensive” to assemble a talented roster.

▪ Meanwhile, Sox account executives are doubling back to some former season ticket-holders who have cut ties. One of my readers got an email from a Sox official asking, “What may have ultimately led you to giving up your seats? Was there anything in particular?” Hmmm. There’s a 70-m.p.h., knee-high pitch down the middle. Where would you like us to start?

▪ Now that he’s gone, I hear more stuff almost every day about what a menace Alex Verdugo was in the Red Sox clubhouse.

▪ The Yankees are expected to exceed the competitive-balance-tax threshold with a payroll around $300 million in 2024. What dopes. Don’t they know that payroll flexibility, player control, and a star-less roster is the way to go these days?

▪ There’s a mini-controversy brewing in New York regarding righty Marcus Stroman, who’ll be banking $37 million of Yankee money over the next two seasons. The Yankees famously don’t allow facial hair, but it’s unknown whether the club will take a stand against Stroman’s signature durag.

Is Marcus Stroman's headwear going to be a problem for the Yankees? Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

▪ Not enough good things can be said about Tim Murphy, who retired Wednesday after serving as Harvard’s football coach for 30 seasons. Murphy goes out as the winningest coach in Ivy League history with a 200-89 overall record, 141-65 in league play, including 10 Ivy championships (19-10 against Yale).

Murphy was a sculptor of souls, always willing to take walk-ons, and never lost perspective on his mission. You would want your son to play for him.

▪ Red flag: Bob Kraft said Jerod Mayo is someone “who understands how to manage young people today.” Poor wording. An owner who wants his coach to “manage young people”?

▪ Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn often finds playoff disaster. Quinn was the defensive coordinator of the 2014 Seahawks, who blew a 10-point lead against the Patriots with eight minutes left in Super Bowl XLIX. Two years later, Quinn was head coach of the Falcons, who blew a 28-3 lead against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Last weekend, the heavily favored Cowboys were demolished at home by the Packers.

▪ Jim Harbaugh and Belichick have interviewed with the Falcons, but Atlanta CEO Rich McKay stands to make life difficult for the next coach.

▪ Let the record show that the Lions’ 24-23 win over the Rams last weekend was the only competitive match of the three-day, six-game wild-card weekend. The win snapped a nine-game, three-decade playoff losing streak by Detroit. The Lions play Tampa Bay at Ford Field Sunday. A victory would give them two playoff wins in the same season for the first time since they won the NFL championship in 1957.

The Dolphins have replaced the Lions with the league’s longest playoff victory drought — 23 seasons.

▪ The video of Thelma Krause weeping and distressed as her image flashed on the video board at Chicago’s United Center will be remembered as one of the worst American sports moments of this or any year.

The late Jerry Krause was a controversial figure in Chicago Bulls history and was roughed up royally in “The Last Dance,” but that was no reason for fans to boo his widow at the Bulls’ Ring of Honor Celebration last weekend. It wasn’t every fan, and there’s no saying it couldn’t happen in any other city, but it was awful.

For the record, Krause was a good basketball and baseball executive who contributed mightily to the success of the Michael Jordan Bulls.

▪ Remember when Pat Riley hired unknown 37-year-old Erik Spoelstra to coach LeBron James and the Miami Heat in 2008? Spoelstra just signed an eight-year, $120 million extension with the Heat. He’s 109-75 in the playoffs, has three rings (two as a head coach), and has been named one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history. He’s also the reason the Celtics were not in the Finals last spring.

Erik Spoelstra's Heat took out the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals last spring. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

▪ One of my readers thinks the Patriots’ rush to hire Mayo is a lot like UConn men’s basketball hiring Kevin Ollie when Jim Calhoun stepped down. Speaking of the Huskies, they are ranked No. 1 in the nation again for the first time in 15 years.

▪ Hall of Fame name game: John Henry Lloyd Waner, Waite Hoyt Wilhelm, Steve Carlton Fisk. See what I did there?

▪ RIP Joe Giuliotti, longtime baseball scribe at the Boston Herald and member of the Massachusetts Hockey Hall of Fame, who died in his Revere home last weekend at 89. Joe began his newspaper career on the crime beat for the Boston Evening American, but was perhaps best known as a Red Sox beat reporter in the 1970s and ’80s.

After his newspaper career, Joe coached Pop Warner football in East Boston, then served as hockey coach at East Boston High and Shawsheen Valley Regional Tech until 1998.

▪ Quiz answer: Albert Pujols, Jim Thome, Frank Robinson, Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield, Eddie Murray.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.