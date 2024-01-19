Bill Iffrig, immortalized as the fallen runner of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, dies at 89

Mr. Iffrig was living in Marysville and was suffering from dementia. According to the Everett (Wash.) Herald , Mr. Iffrig worked both as a carpenter and brick mason, and built the house he and his family lived in for more than half a century. A mountain climber who didn’t take up running until his 40s, Mr. Iffrig eventually won numerous age-group national championships, including the cross-country title in the men’s 76-79 division.

Bill Iffrig, whose fall near the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon moments after the first bomb exploded became one of the iconic images of the tragedy, died Jan. 8 in Marysville, Wash. He was 89.

He was nearly finished with the 2013 Boston Marathon when the first of two bomb blasts went off on Boylston Street. The force knocked Mr. Iffrig to the ground, which is where Globe photographer John Tlumacki captured him as Boston police officers took stock of the hazy scene nearby.

Tlumacki’s photograph soon traveled around the world, including as the cover image on Sports Illustrated. President Barack Obama cited Mr. Iffrig’s resilience in finishing the race in his address to the nation following the bombings. Mr. Iffrig not only completed Boston that April 15, finishing fourth in his age group in 4:03:47, but returned and was second in his age group (4:23:13) at age 80 in 2015.

Bill Iffrig kept a framed photo of John Tlumacki's image, which ran on the cover of Sports Illustrated (among many other publications around the world). The two met for the first time in April. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Tlumacki traveled to Washington to meet Mr. Iffrig last April, just prior to the 10th anniversary of the tragedy. His story noted that both Mr. Iffrig and his wife, Donna, were suffering from dementia.

“When he saw me, he stared for a moment and then reached out with his left hand toward the Sports Illustrated cover. He rested his hand there, and pointed in an apparent silent acknowledgment that he knew who I was,” Tlumacki wrote. “I focused on Bill’s chiseled face, and just as I did a decade ago, I captured a spirited man, a determined man, and now, a different man.”

Donna Iffrig, married to Mr. Iffrig for 69 years, died in November. She and her husband are survived by their son, Mark, their daughter, Susan Shephard, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.