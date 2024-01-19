Against the Avalanche, the Bruins proved their best can beat the best. Will it be enough come playoff time?

“Just looking at the time MacKinnon and Rantanen play when they’re together,” said Montgomery, explaining the factors in pairing McAvoy and Lindholm. “And you know they go with [Cale] Makar and [Devon] Toews together (as their top D paring]. We just wanted to go [with] our best versus their best.”

The slight, interesting twist in that best-on-best had Bruins coach Jim Montgomery pairing up his two top skilled defenseman, Charlie McAvoy and Hampus “The Hammer” Lindholm, as the shutdown pairing aimed at quieting the Avs luxury motor line of Nathan MacKinnon between Mikko Rantanen and Jonathan Drouin.

The Bruins went best-on-best Thursday night at the Garden and came out with a solid 5-2 win over the Avalanche , banking ‘W’ No. 27, and continuing to build confidence here in the thick of the NHL season.

At night’s end, the Avs were held under two goals for the first time in calendar year 2024, dating back to a 2-1 win at St. Louis Dec. 29. Boston’s best proved better, at least for one 60-minute look-see in January.

The sublime, speedy MacKinnon had a goal, his 24th, and both Makar and Toews picked up an assist. But for the most part, the Avs attack was muted, at least by their lofty standards. McAvoy and Lindholm logged heavy minutes, a combined 45:26, much of that behind the Bruins’ top trio of David Pastrnak (3 goals), Charlie Coyle (2 assists) and Brad Marchand.

That Bruins fab five finished +8. That’s strength. The top five Avs finished -8. And well, that’s -8.

Had available Bruins personnel included Brandon Carlo and Derek Forbort, both still on the injured list, it’s possible Montgomery would not have rolled out the Lindholm-McAvoy duo.

“Good question,” he noted when that point was raised in the post-game presser. “I don’t know …mighta gone with the two pairings against [the Avs top five]. Just because it was hard to make the decision.”

It was Matt Grzelcyk that complicated it for the coach. Grzelcyk has paired well of late with McAvoy, his old BU buddy. Montgomery also likes to partner Lindholm on the left and Carlo on the right for a No. 2 pairing, allowing Lindholm more offensive leeway.

“It was hard because Grzelcyk and McAvoy have been playing well together the last three games,” noted Montgomery. “Hard to go away from that, so if Brando’s there, we probably don’t, to be honest, but … it’s good to know, because that’s the best I’ve seen McAvoy and Lindholm play together in the two years I’ve been here.”

Montgomery lacks nothing in finding new ways to arrange familiar parts. That sometimes brings criticism that he can be too hasty to change lines or sit players who aren’t putting up numbers (Johnny Beecher again was a healthy scratch ). In that sense, he is the anti-Claude Julien, the most recent Bruins coach to win a Cup and a guy who typically came out of games with his 18 skaters in the same trios and pairings that they entered the game.

Montgomery is more from the Scotty Bowman school, the skating academy known for manufacturing Cups in Montreal and Pittsburgh and Detroit. No matter where he coached, Bowman tinkered with the pieces.

The Bowman method left players guessing, and sometimes frustrated. But it delivered results, which is the business of coaches. Bowman didn’t care, or at least ignored, the long faces that it sometimes produced on his bench.

Meanwhile, with 44 games now in the books, the win over the Avs also further informed Montgomery and the front-office decision makers — Cam Neely, Don Sweeney and Jamie Langenbrunner — what they have and what they might need leading up to the March 8 trade deadline.

If you are keeping calendar watch at home, we are now down to 21 games, basically one-quarter of the 82 game schedule, for the Bruins cognoscenti to determine if they have enough to win what would be only a second Cup in the last 52 years.

The biggest question still lingers: are Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle enough to drive the top two lines at the center position? Thus far, they have been better than expected, and Thursday night they were supported underneath by Morgan Geekie and Jesper Boqvist (filling Beecher’s spot).

The Bruins bumped their season-high goal differential to +33. So, OK, they don’t score in volume like the 2022-’23 iteration, but they score enough, particularly for a club backed by surehanded goaltending bros. Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark.

The back end, once Forbort and Carlo are back up to speed, offers solid D, the primary need. They could bring more to the party in terms of offense. That’s a spot Sweeney addressed at the last deadline, adding Dmitri Orlov, who delivered 17 points down the stretch and then 8 assists in the post-season. Kevin Shattenkirk, has mitigated some of the sting of Orlov leaving, but some more pop back there would help.

Jakub Lauko not only picked up his first goal of the season in the win over the Avs, but he also registered a game-high five hits. That was at least as encouraging as his goal, though hits don’t bring the same attention as goals.

It remains a lineup, like many across the league, that still could use an infusion of spit ‘n’ snark. That’s not a policeman nor a fighter. Those days are gone. But it’s someone, shift to shift, be it in back or in front, who can make life miserable for opponents, get them all sixes and sevens. Someone with plenty of pluck and equal amount ‘tude.

Lauko has some of it and maybe he’s capable of bringing more. Now would be a good time — and the post-season even better.

These now are the dog days of NHL winter. The Bruins effectively have clinched a playoff berth, their opponent to be determined. These next seven weeks leading to March 8 provide the final sorting out. The win over the Avs proved again they can bring their best to beat the best on a given night in January.

They now have these next seven weeks to be convinced they have what it takes to be the best in four seven-game series.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.