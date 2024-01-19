EMass wrestling: Pinning down Classic title, Ashland’s Nora Quitt headlines Athletes of the Week

George McAteer, Xaverian — Winning each of his bouts via fall, the junior delivered top-seeded Matthew Patterson (Middleborough) his first loss of the season in the 138-pound finals of the Weymouth Invitational.

Yandel Morales, Andover — The sophomore bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Dylan Kadish in the Lowell Holiday tournament by taking down the top-seeded senior in overtime of a 2-0 win in the 126-pound finals of the Woburn Invitational.

Nora Quitt, Ashland — The senior defeated a nationally-ranked opponent and a two-time Mass. all-state champion on her way to winning the Eastern States Classic at 138 pounds. She allowed just one point in her three bouts.