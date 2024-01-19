fb-pixelEMass wrestling: Pinning down Classic title, Ashland’s Nora Quitt headlines Athletes of the Week - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
EMass wrestling: Pinning down Classic title, Ashland’s Nora Quitt headlines Athletes of the Week

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated January 19, 2024, 22 minutes ago
Ashland Nora Quitt posed with her father, Adam, and the hardware after winning the 138-pound championship at the Eastern State Classic on Saturday in Loch Sheldrake, N.Y.Photo courtesy Nora Quitt

George McAteer, Xaverian — Winning each of his bouts via fall, the junior delivered top-seeded Matthew Patterson (Middleborough) his first loss of the season in the 138-pound finals of the Weymouth Invitational.

Yandel Morales, Andover — The sophomore bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Dylan Kadish in the Lowell Holiday tournament by taking down the top-seeded senior in overtime of a 2-0 win in the 126-pound finals of the Woburn Invitational.

Nora Quitt, Ashland — The senior defeated a nationally-ranked opponent and a two-time Mass. all-state champion on her way to winning the Eastern States Classic at 138 pounds. She allowed just one point in her three bouts.

Coleson Tully, Carver — Just a week after losing, 10-9, in the finals of the Bob Gay Invitational, the 113-pound sophomore got redemption for his loss, earning a 15-1 major decision over PJ Katz (Whitman-Hanson) in the Weymouth Invitational final.

Peter Rincan, Billerica — The sophomore needed all of 91 seconds to earn four pins and win the 120-pound title at the Kieron Smith Memorial at Monty Tech.

Brooke Weafer, Bristol-Plymouth — Earning a 5-2 decision against the top seed and a second-period technical fall against the No. 3, the sophomore fought to win the 114-pound title and repeat as champion at the Senators All Girls and USAW MWA Girls’ Kick Off Classic.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.

