EMass wrestling: Pinning down Classic title, Ashland’s Nora Quitt headlines Athletes of the Week

George McAteer, Xaverian — Winning each of his bouts via fall, the junior delivered top-seeded Matthew Patterson (Middleborough) his first loss of the season in the 138-pound finals of the Weymouth Invitational.
Yandel Morales, Andover — The sophomore bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Dylan Kadish in the Lowell Holiday tournament by taking down the top-seeded senior in overtime of a 2-0 win in the 126-pound finals of the Woburn Invitational.
Nora Quitt, Ashland — The senior defeated a nationally-ranked opponent and a two-time Mass. all-state champion on her way to winning the Eastern States Classic at 138 pounds. She allowed just one point in her three bouts.
Coleson Tully, Carver — Just a week after losing, 10-9, in the finals of the Bob Gay Invitational, the 113-pound sophomore got redemption for his loss, earning a 15-1 major decision over PJ Katz (Whitman-Hanson) in the Weymouth Invitational final.
Peter Rincan, Billerica — The sophomore needed all of 91 seconds to earn four pins and win the 120-pound title at the Kieron Smith Memorial at Monty Tech.
Brooke Weafer, Bristol-Plymouth — Earning a 5-2 decision against the top seed and a second-period technical fall against the No. 3, the sophomore fought to win the 114-pound title and repeat as champion at the Senators All Girls and USAW MWA Girls’ Kick Off Classic.
