In memory of his mother, a determined Jacob Cofield helps carry No. 1 Catholic Memorial boys’ basketball past BC High

On Friday, a supportive gallery of friends and family cheered from the bleachers at Ronald S. Perry Gymnasium each time the 6-foot-8-inch center swished a jumper or blocked a shot. Cofield decided to honor his mother by playing in a Catholic Conference showdown against BC High. He scored 12 points, blocked five shots, and dished out six assists, helping top-ranked Catholic Memorial embark on a fourth-quarter run and earn an emotional, 75-66, win over the seventh-ranked Eagles.

On Wednesday, Jacob Cofield’s mother, Sheila, passed away suddenly, shattering the heart of the Catholic Memorial senior who loves to play basketball and be around his teammates.

“I wasn’t going to leave here with a loss,” said Cofield. “The way my mom was, she never wanted me to slow down. I knew taking a break tonight wouldn’t be honoring my mom. All day, my mind has been blank. I just wanted to win for her.”

Before the game, Cofield sat on the bench with his head down. The team prayed in the locker room, and the gymnasium held a moment of silence prior to tip off. Cofield said the support of the team and school has helped him through the two toughest days of his life.

“Everybody has been really helpful,” said Cofield. “I never in my life thought I’d be going through this but everyone’s been telling me to stay strong and keep my head up. They’ve been so supportive.”

The court was a place of solace for the Mattapan resident. He threw down a thunderous two-handed slam in the third quarter that brought the crowd to its feet. In the fourth quarter, Cofield delivered a beautiful back door pass to Josiah Adamson for a layup, converted a pair of finishes inside, and denied BC High any chance of a comeback with his rim protection.

When the final buzzer sounded, Cofield clapped his hands together before teammates came over and patted him on the back.

“It’s a big credit to our basketball family,” said Catholic Memorial coach Denis Tobin. “I’m very proud of our team and of Jacob. We say ‘family,’ because that’s what it is. Jacob did a great job passing and protecting the rim.”

Ranked No. 1 in the Division 1 power rankings, CM (10-1, 5-0) led 60-59 when Adamson (29 points) drilled a right wing 3-pointer and converted a pair of fast-break layups for a 67-59 lead. The Knights coasted from there, remaining undefeated against in-state competition and sweeping the season series against the Eagles.

BC High (7-3, 4-2) had won five straight since a 77-58 loss to CM on Jan. 2. The Eagles hung tough all game, rallying from a 40-31 halftime deficit to take a fourth-quarter lead.

Jalen Rogers (15 points), Dan Civello (17 points, 5 blocks), James Jones (14 points), and Julian Sustache (15 points) all scored in double figures for the Eagles.

“They got some fast breaks on us and did a nice job moving the ball,” said BC High coach Bill Loughnane. “I think we played really well and it’s a type of game that’s going to help us down the road.”