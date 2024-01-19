Michael Sanchez paces Amesbury boys, Giuliana Ligor leads North Reading girls at MSTCA Division 5 state relays

Amesbury held a 39-38 lead heading into the last event, the 4x400-meter relay. All the Redhawks needed to do was place above Weston, and they did, with Sanchez crossing the finish line second. Weston was fourth.

The Redhawks earned their second consecutive title at the MSTCA Division 5 State Relays, outpacing Weston by 5 points, 47-42.

Amesbury’s Michael Sanchez did what he does best: lead his team to the top, especially at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center.

“Michael was great for us even as a freshman,” said Amesbury coach Kevin Johnston. “He’s a huge piece for us, he’s our leader.”

Sanchez anchored two meet record events Friday afternoon, first in the 4x50 with Tristan Johnson, his twin brother, Max, and Joseph Puelo, in a time of 22.42 seconds. It surpassed the previous record (22.78) set by Randolph in 2022.

“I was here my sophomore year when Randolph set it,” Sanchez said, who is committed to run track for UMass. “We knew how fast we could run, so I knew we had a good chance to break it.”

Amesbury’s Max Sanchez runs the second leg of the record-setting 4x50-meter relay during the MSTCA Division 5 state relays at the Reggie Lewis Center. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

The second was in the 4x200, where Sanchez anchored Johnson, his twin brother, and Anthony Aguilar Lopez who combined to run a 1:32.85, breaking Littleton’s mark from 2019 by over a second.

“We did better than I anticipated,” Johnston said. “Our shuttle hurdle team [that placed second] was the difference.”

The foursome included key performances from freshman Connor Scialdone and sophomore Noah Blouin, as well as juniors DJ DiCarlo and Max White.

The North Reading girls' indoor track team had a trophy night at the Division 5 Relays. ELI CLOUTIER

North Reading (48 points) jumped to the girls title, sweeping first place in three field events. The Weston girls, who claimed the title the last two years, placed second with 42 points.

Giuliana Ligor (5 feet, ¼ inches) placed first in both the high jump relay, with Callie MacLellan and Abigail Lilley, and the long jump relay (17-10¾) for the Hornets, with Hayden MacLellan, Georgia Robarts, and Giuliana Auciello. Lilley finished first in the shot put relay (35-4½) along with Jacquelyn Genzler and Sabrina Mini. They broke the school record in all three events.

“[Giuliana’s] a monster,” said North Reading coach Sotirios Pintzopoulos. “She’s a junior this year and was our team MVP last year, but all that matters is that she’s a hard worker.”

Weston’s Sloan Hinton (left) takes the baton from teammate Avery Lehman during the 4x200-meter relay at the MSTCA Division 5 state relays at the Reggie Lewis Center. Weston, which won the previous two titles, finished second overall behind North Reading with 42 points. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe





Eli Cloutier can be reached at eli.cloutier@globe.com. Follow him @iamelicloutier.