Tracking Patriots coach interviews: Offensive, defensive, and special teams coordinator candidates

New Patriots coach Jerod Mayo is working on filling out his coaching staff.
Here is an updating list of candidates Mayo has interviewed or requested to interview for New England’s three coordinator jobs:
Offensive coordinator
With Bill O’Brien set to leave for Ohio State, the Patriots are officially on the market for a new offensive coordinator. They have yet to bring in any candidates for an interview.
Defensive coordinator
Possible internal candidates include defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington or linebackers coach Steve Belichick.
- Christian Parker: The 32-year-old Parker has served as Denver’s defensive backs coach for the past three seasons. A key aspect of his tenure has been developing 2021 first-round pick Patrick Surtain II, who earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2022 as well as back-to-back Pro Bowl nods. If hired, Parker would be the youngest coordinator in the NFL. Mayo is currently the youngest active coach in the league.
- Michael Hodges: The 37-year-old Hodges has spent the past seven seasons in New Orleans, most recently serving as the Saints linebackers coach.
- Tem Lukabu: The 42-year-old Lukabu just finished his first season as outside linebackers coach in Carolina. He met Mayo during his three-season tenure (2020-22) as defensive coordinator at Boston College. Over the course of his coaching career, Lukabu has worked for six colleges (Rutgers, Rhode Island, Colgate, FIU, Mississippi State, and BC) and four NFL teams (Tampa Bay, San Francisco, Cincinnati, and Carolina). His longest stop was BC.
Special teams coordinator
- Marquice Williams (requested Jan. 15): The 38-year-old Williams has served as Atlanta’s special teams coordinator for the past three seasons. Previously, he worked as an assistant special teams coach for two seasons on Matt Patricia’s staff in Detroit. He has nine years of NFL experience, dating back to his start as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow in Chicago. The New York Giants also put in a request to interview Williams, but the Falcons denied it. More clarity is expected once Atlanta completes its head coaching search.
