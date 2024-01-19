Tracking Patriots coach interviews: Offensive, defensive, and special teams coordinator candidates

Marquice Williams (requested Jan. 15): The 38-year-old Williams has served as Atlanta’s special teams coordinator for the past three seasons. Previously, he worked as an assistant special teams coach for two seasons on Matt Patricia’s staff in Detroit. He has nine years of NFL experience, dating back to his start as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow in Chicago. The New York Giants also put in a request to interview Williams, but the Falcons denied it. More clarity is expected once Atlanta completes its head coaching search.