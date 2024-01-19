Previewing the NFL Divisional Playoffs: Which teams will advance to the conference title games?

Four NFL playoff games games this weekend will determine the matchups for the AFC and NFC championship games. Here’s a preview of each:

Line: Ravens by 9 1/2; Against the spread: Texans 10-8; Ravens 11-6

Players to watch: Texans – QB C.J. Stroud has 4,382 yards passing this season and needs 281 Saturday to pass Andrew Luck (4,662) for most yards passing by a rookie, including the postseason, in NFL history ... Ravens – RB Dalvin Cook was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster this week and is expected to make his Ravens debut in this game. Cook played 15 games for the New York Jets this season before joining up with Baltimore and can give the Ravens a change of pace while teaming up with Gus Edwards out of the backfield.

Key matchup: Stroud vs. Baltimore’s pass rush. The Ravens led the league in sacks and had five in their first meeting with Houston. The Texans come into this game with a potent passing game, but protecting the quarterback is a key to getting it off the ground.

Key injuries: Texans WR Noah Brown went on injured reserve Monday after hurting his shoulder in Saturday’s game. … Houston DEs Will Anderson and Jonathan Greenard both missed practice this week with lingering ankle injures but should play this weekend. … Texans DE Jerry Hughes (ankle) will miss a second straight game. ... Baltimore TE Mark Andrews (ankle) is still on injured reserve but has been designated to return. He’s questionable for this weekend. ... The Ravens will be without CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) and WR Tylan Wallace (knee).

Packers (10-8) at 49ers (12-5)

When: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. (Fox)

Line: 49ers by 9 1/2; Against the spread: Packers 9-9; 49ers 9-7-1

Players to watch: Packers – QB Jordan Love has thrown 21 TD passes with only one INT over his past nine games. Love also has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 2,422 yards during that stretch. ... 49ers – RB Christian McCaffrey missed the regular-season finale with a calf injury, but will be back this week. He led the NFL in rushing (1,459 yards), was tied for the most TDs (21), and had the most first downs (114).

Key matchup: Packers offensive tackles vs. Niners DE Nick Bosa. Green Bay silenced Micah Parsons of the Cowboys last week, allowing one pressure on 19 pass rush snaps, according to NFL NextGen stats. RT Zach Tom gave up none on nine rushes to Parsons. Bosa was third in the NFL with 95 pressures in the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa had 10.5 sacks in 17 regular-season games in 2023. Loren Elliott/Associated Press

Key injuries: Packers RB AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) has missed Green Bay’s past two games. ... Packers OLB Kingsley Enagbare got knocked out of the Cowboys game with a knee injury. ... Green Bay CB Jaire Alexander left last week’s game with an ankle issue and didn’t practice Wednesday. ... The 49ers will be without DE Clelin Ferrell (knee), but should get DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee) back this week.

Buccaneers (10-8) at Lions (13-5)

When: Sunday, 3 p.m. (NBC)

Line: Lions by 6 1/2; Against the spread: Buccaneers 12-5-1, Lions 12-6.

Players to watch: Buccaneers – QB Baker Mayfield resurrected his career, leading Tampa Bay to a third straight NFC South title and a franchise-record fourth consecutive playoff berth. He threw for career highs of 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns while also cutting down on costly mistakes that undermined him in previous stops with Cleveland, Carolina and Los Angeles Rams. ... Lions – QB Jared Goff has guided Detroit to 21 wins in its past 28 games. He completed his first 10 passes and finished 22 of 27 with 277 yards and a TD to rookie TE Sam LaPorta on a fourth down last week.

Key matchup: Detroit’s running game against Tampa Bay’s defense. The Lions are looking forward to playing the Bucs with RBs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs after the veteran was hurt in the second quarter and the rookie missed the game with an injury three months ago. The duo, running behind a strong offensive line, has helped Detroit flourish on the ground with 135.9 yards rushing per game. The Bucs have been one of the league’s best against the run, giving up just 95.3 yards rushing per game.

Key injuries: The Bucs are as healthy as they’ve been all season, although Mayfield has sore ribs and played through an ankle injury the past two games. ... Lions LB Alex Anzalone was limited in practice after playing with shoulder and rib injuries last week. ... Punt returner and receiver Kalif Raymond may miss a second straight game with a knee injury.

Chiefs (12-6) at Bills (12-6)

When: Sunday 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Line: Bills by 2 1/2; Against the spread: Chiefs 11-7; Bills 8-10

Players to watch: Chiefs – QB Patrick Mahomes has never lost in five divisional playoff games, though all of those have been played at Arrowhead Stadium. This will be the first time the two-time NFL MVP hits the road in the postseason. ... Bills – QB Josh Allen will be asked to carry an even heavier load to offset a defense that could be missing several key starters. Allen is coming off a no-turnover, four-TD game, which included a franchise playoff-record 52-yard scoring run. In two previous playoff meetings — both losses — against the Chiefs, Allen has combined to go 55 of 85 for 616 yards with six TDs and an interception.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran for 41 yards in last week's win over the Dolphins. Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Key matchup: Bills D vs. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce. As a result of injuries, it’s yet to be determined who on Buffalo’s depleted defense is going to draw the daunting challenge of covering Kelce. In two playoff meetings, Kelce has 21 catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-winner in overtime two years ago.

Key injuries: Chiefs LB Cam Jones (knee) and DT Derrick Nnadi (elbow) missed practice this week, but they could have LT Wanya Morris (concussion) and Toney (hip) available after missing the wild-card game against Miami. ... The Bills’ list is long with starting LB Terrel Bernard (right ankle) and WR Gabe Davis (knee) most unlikely to play, while starting nickelback Taron Johnson faces a six-day turnaround to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol. The status of starting CB Christian Benford (knee), S Taylor Rapp (calf) and LB Baylon Spector (back) will need monitoring. P Sam Martin (left hamstring) is questionable, with Buffalo adding Matt Haack to the practice squad this week. Starting CB Rasul Douglas (knee) and Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) have a chance to return after missing one game.

