Nuggets at Celtics: Can the defending NBA champs end Boston’s winning streak at TD Garden?

The Celtics are just the 13th team in history to start 20-0 at home, and though Joe Mazzulla said winning at home is not his team’s only focus this season, they haven’t shown signs of slowing down.
After easily dispatching two of the league’s cellar-dwellers in their last two games, the Celtics will face a more daunting opponent on Friday: the reigning NBA champion Nuggets.
The Nuggets, third in the Western Conference, are coming off a 126-121 loss at Philadelphia on Tuesday, which dropped Denver’s road record to 11-10 on the season.
Boston was without starting center Kristaps Porzingis (right knee inflammation) and starting point guard Derrick White (left ankle sprain) against the Spurs on Wednesday, but neither was listed on the injury report as of Friday morning.
Advertisement
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: ESPN, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -5.5. O/U: 234.0.
Nuggets
Season record: 28-14. vs. spread: 18-23, 1 push. Over/under: 17-23, 2 pushes
Last 10 games: 6-4. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4
Celtics
Season record: 32-9. vs. spread: 21-18, 2 pushes. Over/under: 22-19
Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 4-6
Team statistics
Points per game: Denver 116.3, Boston 120.9
Points allowed per game: Denver 111.4, Boston 110.9
Field goal percentage: Denver .499, Boston .478
Opponent field goal percentage: Denver .467, Boston .450
3-point percentage: Denver .379, Boston .381
Opponent 3-point percentage: Denver .365, Boston .354
Stat of the day: Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.
Notes: Against the Spurs, Jayson Tatum scored 24 points and Jrue Holiday made six 3-pointers during his 22-point performance for the Celtics, who have won three in a row. ... The Celtics made 18 of 38 shots from 3-point range, including 13 of 19 in the first half. ... Jokic collected 25 points and 19 rebounds in Denver’s loss to Philadelphia. Jokic had a career-high 11 offensive rebounds, all of which came in the first three quarters. ... Friday’s game will be Denver’s second stop on a five-game road trip that also includes contests against Washington, Indiana, and New York. It also will be the first of two regular-season games between the Nuggets and Celtics, with the teams scheduled to meet in Denver on March 7.
Advertisement
Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.