fb-pixelNuggets at Celtics preview: Time, TV, odds, and notes Skip to main content
nuggets at celtics | 7:30 p.m. (NBCSB/ESPN)

Nuggets at Celtics: Can the defending NBA champs end Boston’s winning streak at TD Garden?

By Emma Healy Globe Staff,Updated January 19, 2024, 21 minutes ago
The Celtics are 20-0 at home after beating the Spurs on Wednesday.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Celtics are just the 13th team in history to start 20-0 at home, and though Joe Mazzulla said winning at home is not his team’s only focus this season, they haven’t shown signs of slowing down.

After easily dispatching two of the league’s cellar-dwellers in their last two games, the Celtics will face a more daunting opponent on Friday: the reigning NBA champion Nuggets.

The Nuggets, third in the Western Conference, are coming off a 126-121 loss at Philadelphia on Tuesday, which dropped Denver’s road record to 11-10 on the season.

Boston was without starting center Kristaps Porzingis (right knee inflammation) and starting point guard Derrick White (left ankle sprain) against the Spurs on Wednesday, but neither was listed on the injury report as of Friday morning.

Advertisement

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: ESPN, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -5.5. O/U: 234.0.

Nuggets

Season record: 28-14. vs. spread: 18-23, 1 push. Over/under: 17-23, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 6-4. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4

Celtics

Season record: 32-9. vs. spread: 21-18, 2 pushes. Over/under: 22-19

Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 4-6

Team statistics

Points per game: Denver 116.3, Boston 120.9

Points allowed per game: Denver 111.4, Boston 110.9

Field goal percentage: Denver .499, Boston .478

Opponent field goal percentage: Denver .467, Boston .450

3-point percentage: Denver .379, Boston .381

Opponent 3-point percentage: Denver .365, Boston .354

Stat of the day: Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.

Notes: Against the Spurs, Jayson Tatum scored 24 points and Jrue Holiday made six 3-pointers during his 22-point performance for the Celtics, who have won three in a row. ... The Celtics made 18 of 38 shots from 3-point range, including 13 of 19 in the first half. ... Jokic collected 25 points and 19 rebounds in Denver’s loss to Philadelphia. Jokic had a career-high 11 offensive rebounds, all of which came in the first three quarters. ... Friday’s game will be Denver’s second stop on a five-game road trip that also includes contests against Washington, Indiana, and New York. It also will be the first of two regular-season games between the Nuggets and Celtics, with the teams scheduled to meet in Denver on March 7.

Advertisement

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.

Boston Globe Today