Nuggets at Celtics: Can the defending NBA champs end Boston’s winning streak at TD Garden?

The Celtics are just the 13th team in history to start 20-0 at home, and though Joe Mazzulla said winning at home is not his team’s only focus this season, they haven’t shown signs of slowing down.

After easily dispatching two of the league’s cellar-dwellers in their last two games, the Celtics will face a more daunting opponent on Friday: the reigning NBA champion Nuggets.

The Nuggets, third in the Western Conference, are coming off a 126-121 loss at Philadelphia on Tuesday, which dropped Denver’s road record to 11-10 on the season.