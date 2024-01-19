Nuggets coach Mike Malone champions Celtics’ offseason additions

But Boston retooled over the offseason, adding former All-Stars Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis . The early returns have been encouraging, with the Celtics entering Friday’s showdown against Denver at TD Garden with a league-leading 32-9 record.

Last spring, the Celtics and Nuggets were two of the favorites to reach the NBA Finals. The Celtics fell one win short, losing to the Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Nuggets, of course, went on to win the championship.

“Porzingis has length, shot-blocking and is a tough matchup because at the five [center position] he can step out and shoot the three,” Malone said. “He can roll with force, he can handle the ball. So, a tremendous addition. And Jrue Holiday, to me, is one of the best two-way players in the NBA.”

The Celtics’ 3-point spraying offense has generated plenty of attention this season. But the defense entered Friday ranked second in the NBA, one spot ahead of the offense. Malone said Holiday’s versatility is at the center of that attack.

“What a luxury to have a guy like Jrue Holiday [who] can go out and guard [76ers center] Joel Embiid, will guard Nikola [Jokic, the Nuggets’ center],” Malone said.

Porzingis’s star status of no concern

Porzingis ranked sixth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players in the most recent All-Star fan-voting returns, and it’s very unlikely the media or player votes will boost him enough to become a starter. He could still be voted in as a reserve by the conference’s coaches.

But Porzingis, who has never won a playoff series, said his All-Star status is not a concern.

“To be completely honest, my focus is so low on that,” he said. “My main focus, or the only focus, is to keep winning. If we’re No. 1 in the league I think those things will take care of themselves. But I would say even the importance for me, compared to maybe the beginning of my career, it’s so much lower now. I cannot even compare it. So I know what my main goal is and what I’m here for.”

Praise for fans aiding home streak

The Celtics entered the game with a franchise-record 20-0 mark at TD Garden this season. There’s a long way to go before they can challenge the single-season record of the 1985-86 team, which went 40-1 at home, but this lengthy streak has caught the players’ attention.

“It speaks about our team but it almost speaks more about the atmosphere at the Garden,” Porzingis said. “We’re not playing to that level on the road. It just shows the energy and the type of energy we get from the fans. And playing at home and making those comebacks and hitting huge shots and just having fun out there. So I would say great job on our part, and even better on the fans that are there every night.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.