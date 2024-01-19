Prepped and poised, Billerica girls’ basketball keeps its unbeaten run going at MVC rival Andover

“It’s a huge win. We’ve come here the last four or five years, we’ve never won, and it’s always a really close game,” MacLeod said. "

When she finally did it, following a gritty, 44-42 victory Friday night, the junior leapt and cheered with her team like they had won a state playoff game. Billerica, ranked 11th in this week’s Globe Top 20 girls’ basketball poll, kept its perfect season alive, improving to 9-0 after a thriller against the defending Division 1 champions.

Andover (8-2) is well-known for its unconventional 3-2 zone defense and its propensity for pressing. Billerica spent the week preparing — coach Chris Doneski even asked other coaches for help understanding the zone — and come game time, they were ready for the Merrimack Valley Conference showdown.

Advertisement

“We tried to pick out spots where we thought we could score, more or less, and get the ball there, and they did a pretty good job,” Doneski said.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Neither team has one ball-dominant, go-to scorer, so the first half of the contest became a puzzle-solving race. Billerica whipped the ball around the perimeter to beat the Golden Warriors’ zone and made smart reads to break their press. Andover, meanwhile, used timely screens and cuts to the basket to find success against a physical opponent.

Andover led 25-23 at halftime after Billerica scored five straight to end the frame; the largest lead by either side to that moment was seven points.

MacLeod helped Billerica retake the lead in the third, first with a catch-and-shoot jumper and soon after with a layup that also drew a foul. The fast-paced passing kept coming, and Andover grew frustrated as open players appeared in the paint and outside the arc. Senior Alyssa Fiorino knocked down her third 3-pointer early in the fourth to give Billerica a 37-31 lead that grew to 40-32, the largest of the game.

Advertisement

“All week, we’ve been practicing against this press that they do,” MacLeod said. “We know that they do that press, so we kind of changed our personnel up front to get it up the floor, we worked on our transition, and hoped that was going to be our turning point in the game.”

Andover didn’t quit. Ella Vidoni (10 points) scored out of the post following a timeout, then Cate Margolis canned a pair of 3s as part of an 8-2 last gasp. The Golden Warriors had a chance to tie it at 43 coming out of a timeout with 28.9 seconds remaining, but a long-distance attempt fell short, and MacLeod put it just out of reach with a made free throw.

A 5-foot-9-inch guard, MacLeod led Billerica with 12 points, followed by Florino (11 points) and Kendra Marino (10 points).

“Sarah has been phenomenal,” Doneski said. “She’s probably been the biggest difference, or made the largest jump from a personal standpoint. She’s played a ton of basketball for us, but she’s really become a real leader this year.”

Billerica, having now passed tests against league titans Andover and Central Catholic, appears the team to beat in the MVC. Though the team won’t look too far ahead, triumphs like Friday’s gutsy road win show what it’s capable of.

“This court, at least in my coaching career, has been incredibly difficult for us to win on,” Doneski said. “It’s a tough place to play, obviously, [and] Andover has great teams every year. We’ve had a good season so far — coming in here and winning, this is a big deal to us.”

Advertisement

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.