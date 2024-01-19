From scoring to storytelling: Hanson’s Sam Mewis sets a new path after retiring from soccer at age 31

Including hers: A Hanson product who overcame a devastating knee injury to become an all-time American soccer great .

“I think there are so many great stories to tell,” she said.

Sam Mewis retired from soccer on Friday. The 31-year-old will dive headlong into the world of media and podcasting.

Beloved by fans for her skill and personality, the “Tower of Power” was a ball-winning, game-controlling, opportunistic force at midfield. Her dedication brought her from the fringes of the US program to a starring role.

Mewis was cut from the squad in 2015 and was an alternate at the 2016 Olympics. Training like never before, she transformed into a player former US coach Vlatko Andonovski called “a true example of what the USWNT stands for.”

Advertisement

She played a starring role in a gold-medal run at the 2019 Women’s World Cup — scoring the first WWC goal by a Massachusetts player – and won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. She was the 2020 US Soccer Female Player of the Year.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Sam Mewis won an FA Cup with Manchester City. Catherine Ivill/Getty

In March 2021, ESPN named her the best women’s player on the planet, shortly after she scored the winning goal for Manchester City in the FA Cup Final. She is one of three Americans of any gender (Carli Lloyd of Manchester City and Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic) to score on that stage.

Mewis, for years the tallest USWNT player (6 feet), reached those heights on a bum wheel. It happened on a tackle in the first half of a Nov. 12, 2017, friendly against Canada. The hit damaged the lateral cartilage of her right knee, forcing her to take six months off. The cartilage, as it does, gradually and painfully eroded.

“I kind of knew I was on the clock,” she said.

Advertisement

Mewis made the most of her time. She recorded most of her 83 international appearances after the injury, and finished with 24 goals and 10 assists on the world stage.

Mewis and her older sister, Kristie, grew up playing for Scorpions Soccer, coached by their father, Bob. Kristie starred at Boston College, while Sam won a national title at UCLA. They won bronze together at the Tokyo Games.

“There will never be another player like you,” Kristie Mewis wrote on Instagram Friday. “What a [expletive] career.”

Drafted fourth overall in 2015 by the Western New York Flash (later the North Carolina Courage), Sam Mewis won three NWSL titles before spending 2020-21 with Man City. She last played for the Kansas City Current in March 2022.

In January 2023, Mewis had an osteochondral allograft and meniscus transplant, which included donor grafts of bone and cartilage. She is looking at a knee replacement, perhaps in a decade or two. As she wrestled with her future, well-wishers hoped for a miracle return.

“My response to that has always kind of been, ‘I think I already did have a miracle,’ " said Mewis, who lives in Fields Corner with her husband, Pat Johnson.

In addition to her UWSNT run, Mewis’s years with the NWSL’s Courage provided some of her favorite memories and closest friends. Winning the World Cup, “obviously, makes top of the list,” she said. “Having my parents there and my husband there, it’s the pinnacle of the sport. To be part of that team when I was so unsure about my career, just felt like such an incredible accomplishment.”

Advertisement

Sam Mewis helped the United States win bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. Francois Nel/Getty

She has had time to process the anger and sadness over her injury. It made Friday less difficult.

“Today feels just like kind of just wrapping it up,” she said. “It’s been less emotional than maybe people would think. I’ve already cried enough about it. I just feel a lot of support.”

As for what’s next: Mewis said she would like to be involved with the new Boston NWSL team, set to debut in 2026. She will drop a ceremonial puck at the Jan. 27 PWHL game between Boston and Minnesota.

She will bring her gregarious personality to The Women’s Game, a platform on the Men in Blazers Network. Mewis, who previously hosted a women’s sports podcast, Snacks, with USWNT teammate Lynn Williams, will head a podcast, a YouTube channel, live shows, social media and a newsletter.

“It’s exciting,” she said. “Podcasting and interviewing people, I really am passionate about it. I light up when I’m doing it. I’m lucky I found another thing I really love.”

Boston Globe Today: Sports | January 19, 2024 Share WATCH: Friday's episode. Stories include: How will Jerod Mayo’s tenure be different from Belichick’s? Columnist Chad Finn's midseason grades for the Celtics.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him @mattyports.