10 people dead after a landslide buries a house in the southern Philippines, officials say

DAVAO, Philippines (AP) — A landslide set off by days of heavy rain buried a house where people were holding Christian prayers in the southern Philippines, killing at least 10 people, including five children, officials said Friday.

Two people were injured, and at least one more villager remained unaccounted for following the landslide in a remote mountain village in the gold-mining town of Monkayo in Davao de Oro province, Ednar Dayanghirang, the regional chief of the government’s Office of Civil Defense, said.

Three more bodies were found Friday, after the search was paused mid-afternoon Thursday due to the risk of another landslide.