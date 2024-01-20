Bill Iffrig, runner in iconic marathon bombing photo, dies at 89

“I was running close to the left-hand curb. There were other runners around me, but none were too close,” he recalled days later in an interview with Runner’s World magazine . “I was just about to the line, maybe 20 yards away, when I got hit by this wall of noise. It was the loudest thing I’d ever heard.”

Bill Iffrig ran the Boston Marathon in 2012 on a day so hot it took him more than seven hours to finish, so he returned the following year determined to go faster. A seasoned marathoner at 78, his pace was slightly slower than his goal of 3 hours and 40 minutes as he headed toward the Copley Square finish line.

The roar was the first of two bombs that exploded near the finish line on April 15, 2013, killing three people and injuring scores of others. Battered by the shock wave, Mr. Iffrig collapsed. Lying on the street as three police officers towered close by, he was captured in an iconic image shot by Boston Globe photographer John Tlumacki.

“My body reacted and my legs just went like spaghetti,” Mr. Iffrig told Runner’s World. “I felt myself falling to the pavement. As I fell I thought, ‘This might be it. This will be the end of me.’ "

A gifted athlete who took up regular long-distance running in his early 40s to get in better shape for mountain climbing, Mr. Iffrig died Jan. 8 in a memory care facility in Marysville, Wash.

He was 89 and had lived for 53 years in a house in Lake Stevens, Wash., that he had built by hand as a young man after finishing each day’s shift on a Weyerhaeuser timber company carpenter’s crew.

The photo of that moment near the Boston Marathon finish line made him internationally recognizable for reasons neither he nor anyone would want. In the days that followed, he was interviewed for national news programs and by local reporters back home in Washington.

Bill Iffrig, with a Boston Marathon jacket draped over his shoulders, sat in his memory care room in Marysville, Wash., in April 2023 with Globe photographer John Tlumacki. Mr. Iffrig's son, Mark, took this photo with the camera Tlumacki used in 2013 to capture the iconic image of Mr. Iffrig lying on the street after the first blast of the Boston Marathon bombings. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Tlumacki’s prize-winning shot of Mr. Iffrig was also used on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine and became an enduring image of the tragedy.

Mr. Iffrig first saw the photo when he and his wife flew home from Boston and a flight attendant handed him a copy of the magazine.

Days after the bombing, President Obama visited Boston and mentioned Mr. Iffrig while offering words of comfort and encouragement to a shaken city:

As an example of resilience, Obama cited “Bill Iffrig, 78 years old, the runner in the orange tank top who we all saw get knocked down by the blast,” he said. “We may be momentarily knocked off our feet, but we’ll pick ourselves up, we’ll keep going. We will finish the race.”

After the blast had knocked him down, Mr. Iffrig rose from the pavement to finish with a time of 4:03:47.

“I would have crawled there if I had to,” he told Outside magazine.

He didn’t dwell at length on his close call and how he was just far enough away from the bombs to avoid major injuries, beyond a scraped knee from falling and hearing loss in his left ear. Instead, Mr. Iffrig thought about those who were killed and worried about the injured.

“It’s the why of it that bothers me,” he said in the Runner’s World interview about the Tsarnaev brothers, who planted the bombs. “Where did those boys’ hate come from? How could they take it out on those innocent people?”

Thinking about others instead of himself was characteristic of Mr. Iffrig, his son, Mark, said in a telephone interview Friday evening.

“He was someone so humble he would never talk about himself,” said Mark, who lives in Seattle. “If he won a race you wouldn’t be able to tell because he was the same person he was if he lost a race.”

Woody Harris, who was part of Mr. Iffrig’s training group in Washington before the 2013 Boston Marathon, told Runner’s World after the bombings that “you can be his close friend, you can run beside him for years, and not know a fraction of all that he’s accomplished during his life.”

Mr. Iffrig was “unfailingly kind and humble. In all the time I’ve known him, I’ve never seen him angry or discouraged, I’ve never heard him spontaneously talk about himself, and I’ve never seen him quit,” Harris said.

Mark said rereading that passage after his father died “breaks my heart, because that’s exactly who my dad was.”

The oldest of three siblings, William George Iffrig was born in Everett, Wash., on June 13, 1934, and grew up there.

His German immigrant father, Clarence Iffrig, worked for a company that manufactured cast iron wood-burning stoves. His mother, Fannie Blofeld Iffrig, was a homemaker while the children were young and later did cleaning work.

Mr. Iffrig and Donna Ayres, who both graduated from Everett High School, met on a blind date in 1953 and married the following year.

They had three children and in 1965 moved into the house Mr. Iffrig built in Lake Stevens. When their children were older, she worked for the Lake Stevens school district.

He had worked at Weyerhaeuser for a couple of decades when the plant closed. Mr. Iffrig spent the rest of his career as a mason with Scott Paper Co.

While volunteering as an adult leader on camping trips for Mark’s Boy Scout troop, Mr. Iffrig took up mountain climbing and reached the summit of 65 of the state’s 100 tallest mountains, according to Runner’s World.

One day he went on a training run with other climbers and found his athletic calling, eventually logging more than 46,000 training miles and numerous age-group national victories. “I’ve run about 50 — 50 marathons,” he said in a 2014 history.com interview. His best time was 2:43:50.

“My parents loved to have a good time and drink too much. My mother died at 64, and my father died at 67. They both could have lived so much longer,” he told Outside magazine in 2013, adding: “I’m going to stick with running. It’s fun to win a lot.”

Even with that full life, “he made sure everyone in the family was taken care of as well,” Mark said. “He was humble, kind, just a natural leader.”

In addition to Mark, Mr. Iffrig leaves his daughter, Susan Shephard of Snohomish, Wash.; two sisters, Doris Frazier of Marysville, Wash., and Neila Winders; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Mrs. Iffrig died on Nov. 20, and their other son, Curt, died in 1979.

A memorial service for Mr. Iffrig will be held at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Lake Stevens, Wash.

In early April 2023, Tlumacki flew to Washington to see Mr. Iffrig for the first time since the bombings, 10 years earlier. By then Mr. Iffrig and his wife, both living with dementia, had made their home in the Marysville memory care facility.

“I brought with me the same Canon camera and lens that I photographed Bill and the officers with in 2013,” Tlumacki wrote for the Globe a few days later.

“He closes his eyes. Then, he opens them again,” Tlumacki wrote. “I realize he knows I’m here. I also know it’s difficult for him and it’s also difficult for me to see him like this. As I spoke to Mark about the challenges ahead for his father, he held back tears.”

Tlumacki photographed Mr. Iffrig and, using the Canon camera, Mark photographed his father and Tlumacki sitting side by side.

“It was such a long journey to take such a simple photograph of an inspirational man,” Tlumacki wrote. “I shook Bill’s hand, said goodbye.”

Atop the bureau in the room stood a framed copy of Tlumacki’s famous photo of Mr. Iffrig on the street, the bomb blast ringing in his ears.

In the Runner’s World interview, Mr. Iffrig recalled that as he lay there, a police officer asked if he was OK.

“I nodded my head yes,” he said. “Now, I was thinking, ‘Maybe I’m all right. I’m not going to die today.’ "

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.