Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A greater white-fronted goose at Rob’s Landing in Great Barrington, a rough-legged hawk on Breakneck Road in Tyringham, a Lapland longspur and two rusty blackbirds at Howden Farm in Sheffield, another Lapland longspur at the Great Barrington Airport, and five American wigeon and two ring-necked ducks at Richmond Pond in Richmond.

Unusual species in Massachusetts last week included single Western grebes in Winthrop and Mashpee, single Western tanagers in Sandwich and North Truro, a tufted duck in Harwich, and greater white-fronted geese in Halifax and Great Barrington.

Bristol County: A cackling goose and six Northern shovelers at Buttonwood Park in New Bedford, eight Northern shovelers at Interchange Park in Fall River, and a great egret at Winsegansett Ave. Marsh wrens in Fairhaven, and a lingering MacGillivray’s warbler on a powerline behind the Town Tire store on Route 44 in Raynham.

Cape Cod: A continuing Western grebe on Mashpee Pond in Mashpee and best seen from Attaquin Park, single Western tanagers in the vicinity of Highland Light in North Truro and near the Sandwich Marina in Sandwich. A Bohemian waxwing spotted on Pilgrim Heights Road in Provincetown, and a continuing Pacific loon at Race Point in Provincetown. A tufted duck at Long Pond in Harwich, a rufous hummingbird at the head of Town Cove in Orleans, a continuing Western kingbird and a lark sparrow in the vicinity of the Cape Cod Seashore Visitor’s Center in Eastham, a short-eared owl at West Dennis Beach, and a black-headed gull that’s been seen between Keyes Memorial Beach and Eugenia Frost Beach in Hyannis.

Essex County: Eight redheads at Cherry Hill Reservoir in West Newbury, two thick-billed murres in the vicinity of the Jodrey Fish Pier and Harbor Cove in Rockport, and a clay-colored sparrow at Old Garden Beach in Rockport.

Franklin County: A long-tailed duck and an Iceland gull at the Turner’s Falls Power Canal in Montague.

Hampden County: A cackling goose at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: A Lapland longspur and a Northern shoveler at the Honey Pot in Hadley, five rusty blackbirds at Great Pond in Hatfield, and a gadwall near the Liberty Street Bridge in Easthampton.

Martha’s Vineyard: Two redheads off Squibnocket Road in Chilmark, as well as a snow goose at Sheriff’s Meadow in Edgartown, a Eurasian wigeon at Crystal Lake in Oak Bluffs, 12 tree swallows at Aquinnah, and an orange-crowned warbler at Brush Pond in Oak Bluffs.

Nantucket: A common gull of the Kamchatka race at Codfish Park, two unseasonal red phalaropes at Low Beach, a continuing dickcissel at a 215 Madaket Road feeder, and two snow geese at Moors End Farm.

Norfolk County: Five Eastern meadowlarks at the Shea Naval Air Station in Weymouth and a yellow-bellied sapsucker at the Blue Hills Trailside Museum in Milton.

Plymouth County: Three black vultures soaring over I-195 in Mattapoisett and a greater white-fronted goose at the Monponsett Ponds in Halifax.

Suffolk County: A continuing Western grebe at Winthrop Beach, a lesser black-backed gull at the Boston Fish Pier, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Castle Island in Boston Harbor, a Northern shoveler at Chandler’s Pond in Boston, and a clay-colored sparrow at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Worcester County: A long-tailed duck at the Wachusett Reservoir at gate 40 in Clinton, a Lapland longspur at the Fitchburg Airport, and 10 rusty blackbirds at the Pynchon Gristmill in West Brookfield.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.









