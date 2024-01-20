Bitter cold weather grips New England, and authorities issue warnings about frigid temperatures

Shortly before noon, it was 9 degrees in Pittsfield — but felt like minus 8 with the windchill, forecasters reported.

The windchill advisory is expected to remain in place until late Sunday morning, when temperatures could fall as far as 18 degrees below zero in the western part of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Brutal cold gripped much of New England Saturday, as already freezing temperatures sank well below zero in many places, and forecasters issued an advisory warning of dangerously frigid conditions in western Massachusetts.

In Boston, where windchill made the morning’s 16 degree temperature feel like 2 degrees, Mayor Michelle Wu warned people to take precautions.

Extreme cold increases the risk of hypothermia and frostbite, officials said, particularly for people who are homeless, children and senior citizens, and it can exacerbate existing health problems, according to the statement from Wu’s office.

The forecast didn’t reach the threshold for the city to declare a weather emergency, but Boston Centers for Youth & Families’ community centers will be open to allow people to warm up during normal operating hours, according to Wu’s statement.

The Southampton Street and Woods Mullen shelters will remain open 24/7, the statement said.

Boston police will be on the lookout for vulnerable people on the streets, conduct wellness checks, and assist with taking people to shelters. Police will also coordinate with emergency medical personnel to help homeless people in distress, the statement said.

Barbara V. Trevisan, a spokesperson for the Pine Street Inn, said the shelter already had seen more people coming in due to other factors — including the rising cost of housing and the arrival of migrants.

But the cold weather has led to another rise in the number of people seeking shelter. Additional beds and cots have been brought into to common areas like dining rooms and lobbies to help meet the demand, she said.

Pine Street’s outreach teams also are working to encourage people to come in from the cold, and are delivering hot food and drinks, and clean warm clothing to those staying outside, she said. In many cases, people who are homeless may not have known the extreme cold weather was coming and could have been caught outside when it arrived overnight, according to Trevisan.

For people in distress, the outreach teams work with the city’s emergency services to get medical assistance. She encouraged everyone this weekend to keep an out for people who appear to be having trouble in the cold, and to call 911 if needed.

“Obviously, when it gets this cold, it could be deadly for people,” Trevisan said. “We want to make sure everyone stays safe.”

The extreme cold curbed some outdoor activities in the city, including the use of the Kelly Outdoor Skating Rink in Jamaica Plain, the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation said in a statement. The rink was closed Saturday and will reopen on Sunday at noon but close early at 5 p.m., according to the statement.

People who have to go outside should wear layers of loose-fitting clothing, mittens over gloves, a hat and a scarf, the statement said.

Beyond Boston, there was little relief from the cold, as bone-chilling temperatures gripped cities across New England.

In Worcester, the temperature came in at 14, but the windchill was reported at minus 2.

Forecasters predicted freezing temperatures to linger over the weekend, but some relief coming Monday as a warmup gets underway.

For Boston, a high near 21 Saturday is expected, with a northwest wind of about 11 to 13 miles per hour. Evening lows will be around 14 and the wind will continue.

Sunday should be near 27 and sunny, with more northwest wind blowing at about 14 miles per hour, followed by an evening temperature of 16.

Temperatures should finally climb above freezing Monday with a high of about 38 and sunny skies in Boston, according to forecasters.

In Pittsfield, Saturday’s high is expected to be around 12, with an evening low of 6 and Sunday 19, falling to 10 at night. The Pittsfield area won’t reach above the freezing mark Monday, according to the forecast, but should get close, hitting about 31.

Around the region early Saturday:

It was 18 degrees in Warwick, R.I., which reported a windchill of 5 degrees.

Portland, Maine, reported 16 degree temperature but it felt like 2 with the windchill.

Burlington, Vt., felt like minus 4 degrees, while the temperature hovered around 9.

Hartford, Conn., reported a temperature of 20 degrees, and a windchill of 6.

Manchester, N.H., where it was 15 degrees, reported a windchill of minus 1.

The extreme cold was preventing crews in Rye, N.H. from completing repair work on storm-damaged parts of Route 1A between Washington Road and Rye Harbor, as well as Causeway Road from the North Hampton town line to Atlantic Avenue, according to a statement.

Crews with the state Department of Transportation estimate that the roads will reopen Monday, the statement said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.