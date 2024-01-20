Five-alarm fire burns for 20 hours at Sunapee, N.H. apartment building

The property is listed online as a multi-story property of studio, one and two bedroom apartments.

Multiple fire crews, some from as far south as Nashua, braved the extreme cold as they fought the heavy fire that broke out at 27 Prospect Hill Road Thursday night, according to the Sunapee Fire Department’s Facebook page.

A five-alarm fire at an apartment building in Sunapee, N.H. burned for nearly 20 hours, before being extinguished around 4 p.m. Friday, according to the town’s fire department.

The fire in the George’s Mills area kept some roads closed into Friday, fire officials said.

One local resident recalled the first fire truck arriving on scene sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday.

“It took a minute, but all of a sudden it was just truck after truck after truck,” said Kimberly Dillon, a Prospect Hill Road resident, who said she lives “within a stone’s throw” from the apartment building. “I have never seen so many fire trucks go anywhere in my life.”

The fast-moving blaze quickly filled the neighborhood with smoke.

“You could smell the smoke inside of our house,” Dillon said by telephone Friday evening. “I was like, there is definitely something big going on because all we can smell was smoke.”

The fire burned for nearly 20 hours before being fully extinguished around 4 p.m. Friday, officials said. Sunapee Fire Department/Facebook

The fire reached a 5th alarm around 1:30 a.m., according to the department. Firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze at 5:25 a.m., drawing water from a nearby pond.

Firefighters from Milford, Nashua, Merrimack, Bedford, and Goffstown arrived at around 8 a.m. to help extinguish the fire, according to the fire department.

“There were so many people here,” said Dillon, who was thankful as firefighters from others towns were brought in to relieve “the guys who had been there all night working their hearts out.”

Dillon said the apartment building now has about 30 residents. Some of them sat on her front steps as the fire raged. The displaced residents were bussed out of the area, she said.

“Everybody did such an amazing job just coordinating and getting everything ready and making sure everybody was okay,” said Dillon. “It was very hectic, but we weren’t worried at all that we were going to have to evacuate or anything like that. They were so put together.”





