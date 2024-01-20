Former Martha’s Vineyard fire chief arrested for allegedly recording sex act without consent

A former fire chief in the Martha’s Vineyard community of Oak Bluffs was arrested Saturday for allegedly surreptitiously recording a person as they performed sexual acts on him, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said.
John Rose, 53, of Martha’s Vineyard, is charged with photographing, videotaping, or electronically surveilling partially nude or nude persons, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Rose resigned as chief of the Oak Bluffs Fire Department in 2020, under pressure amid sexual harassment allegations from a former subordinate who was paid $97,000 in a settlement with the town in which no one admitted wrongdoing, the Vineyard Gazette reported. Rose was suspended from his new job as a West Tisbury firefighter in December after a man received a harassment protection order against him in Edgartown District Court, the Gazette reported.
Advertisement
The district attorney’s office was told on Dec. 14, 2023, that Rose had in his possession a video of a person performing sexual acts on him, and that the video was recorded without the person’s consent, prosecutors said.
The State Police detective unit assigned to the district attorney’s office investigated the incident, the statement said.
Rose is being held without bail, the statement said. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Edgartown District Court on Monday. It was unclear Saturday whether Rose had hired an attorney to represent him.
No further information will be released prior to his arraignment, the statement said.
“Due to the nature of these charges the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment at this time regarding the charges against John Rose, the statement said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.