Former Martha’s Vineyard fire chief arrested for allegedly recording sex act without consent

A former fire chief in the Martha’s Vineyard community of Oak Bluffs was arrested Saturday for allegedly surreptitiously recording a person as they performed sexual acts on him, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said.

John Rose, 53, of Martha’s Vineyard, is charged with photographing, videotaping, or electronically surveilling partially nude or nude persons, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Rose resigned as chief of the Oak Bluffs Fire Department in 2020, under pressure amid sexual harassment allegations from a former subordinate who was paid $97,000 in a settlement with the town in which no one admitted wrongdoing, the Vineyard Gazette reported. Rose was suspended from his new job as a West Tisbury firefighter in December after a man received a harassment protection order against him in Edgartown District Court, the Gazette reported.