‘He loved and cared about everyone’: Expert hiker who died in N.H. snowstorm recalled by family, friends

But by 10 p.m., about two hours past Roma’s expected return time, with wind speeds rising and the temperature plummeting amid flying snow, he was still out there.

Roma, 37, a father and an experienced hiker and professional trail guide widely known in the outdoors community, set off around 4 a.m. Tuesday on the Lincoln Woods Trail, his family said, a path he’d taken countless times over his years living near the geographic heart of New Hampshire.

The trails around Mount Guyot in Lincoln, N.H., were familiar to Christopher Roma, as were most trails in the White Mountains.

His friends alerted the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, and Roma managed to contact 911, the call providing coordinates that placed him somewhere between Mount Bond and Mount Guyot. A major search and rescue operation began early the next morning, and Roma’s body was found in waist-deep snow around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“He knew it was tough, but he’s done it before,” his father, Hayden Roma, said of the conditions in an interview Saturday. “It’s Mother Nature . . . with the squalls just coming in. This is how it is up in the mountains.”

An expert hiker who turned his passion into a business as a trail guide, Christopher Roma grew up in Thornton, N.H., with the mountains as his backyard playground. After college, he began a career as a motorcycle mechanic and worked on BMWs in the Seacoast area, his father said, but he returned home after a serious motorcycle crash about 10 years ago that broke his neck and ribs.

It took about six months for Christopher Roma to recover from the crash.

“It changed his whole life, and he started to appreciate things more, and he got into hiking and just took it to a whole other level,” his father said.

Christopher Roma joined a couple of friends one summer and summitted all 48 of New Hampshire’s 4,000-foot peaks, a major checklist item for hikers in New England. Roma raised the bar for himself in 2016, when he set out on his own and completed the Pacific Crest Trail, a grueling 2,650-mile trek from Mexico to Canada through California, Oregon, and Washington.

On the website for his his trail guide business, Northeast Trekking Company, Christopher Roma wrote that his PCT hike helped him grow “immensely as an individual and as an efficient hiker.”

“The transformation this hike made in me only made me want more,” he wrote.

A year later, he took on The Continental Divide Trail, starting in the northern Rockies of Montana and winding south for about 3,100 miles through Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Then in 2018, he spent 100 days hiking the Appalachian Trail from Springer Mountain in northern Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine, a stretch of about 2,200 miles. With this trek, Roma had completed what is known as the Triple Crown of hiking in the United States.

Roma, who was also known by his trail name “Rafiki,” took a break from long hikes in 2019, but in 2020 “the trail was calling,” he wrote, and he returned to the West Coast and completed the PTC for a second time, this time in just 134 days. His first hike up the trail took about 160 days.

“Anything Chris ever did, he did it at a high level,” said Correy Hart, a lifelong friend who grew up playing basketball with Roma. “It was always motiving to be around [him].”

Christopher Roma and his younger sister, Megan, were born in England, where their mother, Barbara, grew up and their father played professional basketball. The family moved to New Hampshire when Christopher was about 5.

Hayden Roma, who grew up in Comnnecticut and took ski trips to New Hampshire, said they were drawn to the region’s natural beauty, with its lakes and mountains and “just easy living.”

Christopher Roma played basketball and joined the track team in school. He spent many winter days skiing at Loon Mountain in Lincoln, a short drive from their home in Thornton.

“He lived for that,” Hayden Roma said.

As a trail guide, Christopher Roma wanted to assist hikers who were “looking for more than just a work out and a view,” he wrote on his website.

“I experienced a lot of learning the hard way, and my goal is to educate and inform you about the dangers of the wild, the trials and tribulations, and the importance of sustainability,” he wrote. “I want to show you that if we take care of nature, nature will take care of us, mentally and physically.”

Megan Roma, who is one year younger than her brother, said his love for the outdoors was outweighed only by his love for other people, whether it be his family, friends, or people he met on the trails.

“He had the biggest heart,” she said. “He loved and cared about everyone and would call just to check in and say I love you.”

She said her brother believed in the healing power of the outdoors and meditation, and he was someone people could go to for guidance if they were struggling. Since his death, Megan said she has received hundreds of messages from people sharing the positive effect he had on their lives.

“Whether he would talk them out of actual suicide attempts or really just diving deep and letting people know, don’t [fall into] substance abuse, get outside and use nature as your drug and just be spiritual,” she said.

His greatest accomplishment, more than any of his feats in the mountains, was becoming a father to his son, Solomon, born two years ago, his family said. A photo they shared shows Christopher Roma with Solomon sitting up on his shoulders, both smiling as they walk along a snowy path in the White Mountains in late 2023.

“He loved him, they were doing everything together,” Hayden Roma said.

In the days since Christopher Roma’s death, his family has seen an outpouring of support from the local community around Thornton and beyond. An online fundraiser to support his son had raised nearly $59,000 as of Saturday night.

Megan Roma said her brother had a habit of calling people when he’d completed a hike simply to express his love and appreciation for them.

“It’s the call that everyone wants, to say I’m proud of you, I love you, I’m here for you,” she said. “If you didn’t answer, he would text it. Just so much love all the time.”

