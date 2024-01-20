We’re working with WBUR to share stories of undecided New Hampshire voters. Click here to hear more from Jeff, Pamela, and James.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — If you had asked 50-year-old Jeff Connor in December whom he might vote for in New Hampshire’s presidential primary, he would have joked, “single and looking to mingle.” All those weeks ago, retiree Pamela Coffey was deciding between Chris Christie and Nikki Haley. High school senior James Thibault, preparing to vote for the first time, was excited about Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis.
But DeSantis, who early on had looked like a front-runner, finished a distant second in Iowa and all but gave up on New Hampshire. Christie quit the race, then Ramaswamy. One day Connor was watching ABC News with his mother, who never talks politics, but for some reason chimed in and persuaded him to give Haley another look.
And now, come Tuesday, each of the three once-undecided voters will have fallen in line behind the primary’s two real contenders: Haley and former president Donald Trump.
The story of Connor, Coffey, and Thibault — who detailed their decision-making process over weeks of texts, phone calls, and in-person interviews with the Globe — is in many ways the story of this year’s New Hampshire primary: a contest that has effectively whittled a crowded GOP field to a two-person race, and cranked the stakes here as high as in any first-in-the-nation primary in recent memory.
In this purple state, where an influential and sizable bloc of independent voters can participate in the Republican primary, Haley is fighting hard to topple Trump. Many consider it the last, best chance of preventing his renomination.
Come Tuesday, it’s possible Haley will fall to Trump like so many Republicans before her — another could-have-been story giving way to a seemingly inevitable Trump-Biden rematch. But if Haley overtakes Trump to become the GOP nominee, and perhaps the next leader of the free world, she will have New Hampshire to thank, and voters such as Coffey and Connor.
‘None of them are perfect’
Coffey, a 70-year-old retiree in Peterborough, always considered Vivek Ramaswamy obnoxious. But Thibault, the teenager, loved him.
A 38-year-old businessman, Ramaswamy styled himself as an anti-establishment tech bro, a caricature of a provocateur. He needed to “just go away,” Coffey scoffed after a Republican debate in early December, when Ramaswamy wrote “Nikki = corrupt” on his notebook and held it up for the cameras to capture.
Thibault, a politics nerd long before he was old enough to cast a vote, recognized it as a stunt, but there was an anti-establishment edge to Ramaswamy that appealed to him. He loved how the candidate called out Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel during a televised debate for leading a “party of losers.”
“That was gold,” Thibault said.
And Thibault, who had met Ramaswamy on the campaign trail — oh, the perks of New Hampshire! — insisted that the character the candidate played on stage belied a lower-key, more thoughtful personality evident face-to-face.
Thibault loves Star Trek and politics; he wrote his college essay about federalism. He wanted his first ballot to go to a staunch conservative candidate, and he was “never Nikki” before conservative Senator Rand Paul coined the phrase in mid-January. Haley’s foreign policy approach — she is more interventionist than some of her rivals — made Thibault think she’s “itching for war.”
“As a draft-age male,” he reflected, “that’s a bit scary.”
In early December, with his college applications yet to be submitted and his 18th birthday still a few weeks off, Thibault expected he’d cast his first vote for Ramaswamy or DeSantis. DeSantis proved himself as a strong conservative as governor of Florida, winning major Republican victories in a state long considered purple, Thibault said, as his family’s one-eared bunny, Serena, slid beneath an armchair in their Franklin, N.H., living room.
Thibault had met Trump, too — “he’s a very nice man” — but feared for the former president’s prospects in a general election, given “his legal baggage, as fabricated as it may be,” Thibault said of the numerous criminal indictments. Nominating Trump might spook independent voters, and “if we lose independents,” Thibault predicted, “we lose the election.”
But as the race shifted, so did Thibault’s thinking. Nine months ago, it was DeSantis who looked like he might present a real threat to Trump. But since then his campaign has struggled. The Florida governor’s star faded, and Haley’s rose. Meanwhile, as his rivals dipped and bobbed, Trump’s lead stayed relatively stable.
In mid-November, DeSantis had slipped to fourth place behind Christie in New Hampshire polls — which Thibault, no fan of the former New Jersey governor, considered “a sorry sight.” By January, it was clear DeSantis had little chance of cresting double digits in New Hampshire; he was barely ever in the state, and had targeted Iowa, where the more conservative, evangelical GOP electorate embraced him more eagerly.
Ultimately, even before Ramaswamy dropped out of the race, Thibault came home to Trump. Both Ramaswamy and DeSantis would have been better off waiting to run in another election cycle, Thibault thought. Clearly 2024 was still Trump’s year.
“I have my issues with President Trump,” Thibault said, but “I have issues with all the candidates. None of them are perfect.… I feel like you’re going to get that with any candidate. You’re going to have some level of compromise.”
‘Not a bully’
For Coffey, voting for Donald Trump was never an option.
She grew up in Perryton, in the northernmost corner of Texas’ sparse Panhandle, one of the most solidly Republican parts of the country. But to her, the party of Reagan has shifted too far right, and Trump is the root of the problem. “I want a statesman to lead,” she said, “not a bully.”
In 2016, while they were still living in Amarillo, she and her husband, Dan Coffey, split their votes: She backed Hillary Clinton, he voted for Trump. Each thought they had chosen the lesser of two evils.
By the time the Coffeys retired to Peterborough, N.H., in 2020 — seeking closer proximity to their son, who lives outside Boston, and a hub airport that could connect them with their daughters overseas — they had missed the craziness of that year’s presidential primary cycle. In 2024 they dove right in, attending events even for candidates they didn’t like much. Coffey embraced the tradition of persnickety New Hampshire voters, attending events for Haley, Christie, and Senator Tim Scott, sometimes lobbing a question about abortion.
As she watched the early debates in November and December, Coffey wished Haley would criticize the former president more strenuously: “If she’s really going to take him down, she’s going to have to go after him.” Even back then, there were calls for Christie to drop out to help consolidate the anti-Trump vote behind a more viable candidate. Coffey, who has a master’s degree in political science, agreed that someone needed to exit the race to make the numbers work. But “since I kinda like Christie, he’s not one I would like to be dropping out,” she said.
As things started to pick up for Haley, Coffey took notice. In early December, Haley won the endorsement of Americans for Prosperity Action, an influential group led by conservative billionaire Charles Koch that has effectively run her ground game here. Then came a coveted endorsement from Chris Sununu, New Hampshire’s popular Republican governor.
In interviews over the past three months, New Hampshire voters said they liked how Haley performed in the nationally televised debates, when she seemed to shrug off attacks from her rivals. And she is less extreme than much of the GOP field, which played well in New Hampshire, where the Republican electorate is less conservative and less religious than in some other early states.
Coffey liked Haley and Christie; she liked the idea of voting for someone who has been a governor, because they “have to deliver… they have to fix those potholes.” But she saw that as Haley advanced, Christie seemed to stall, struggling to expand beyond the 10 or 12 percent support he drew in most polls.
“Sununu’s endorsement seems to have just taken the wind out of Chris Christie’s campaign,” she texted in late December. By the time Christie dropped out a couple weeks later, Coffey had already made up her mind to vote for Haley.
“It kind of boiled down to, for me, who’s got more momentum and traction. And I feel like she does,” Coffey said in January. As attack ads against Haley began to blanket New Hampshire airwaves, she said, “Nobody targets a loser.”
‘Take the good with the bad’
For Connor, the path to supporting Haley was less linear. A volunteer firefighter and local water commissioner, Connor believes in local government, in neighbors helping neighbors. But he is skeptical of national politicians — their promises, their donors, their true motivations. “Where’s the money coming from?” he asked about Haley in early December. “What’s her background and who’s behind her pushing her through financially?”
Connor has voted for Trump before, but he didn’t want to again. As a trucker, Connor spends $1,800 a week on fuel, and even tiny shifts in gas prices translate to big swings in his profits. The economy under Trump was as good as any Connor can remember. But he feared a Trump reelection would splinter the country.
“We’ve just spent too much time, money, energy and resources fighting him,” Connor said. “I can’t imagine going through that circus again.”
Connor saw the appeal of DeSantis. The move that had made the biggest impression on him — and on many Republican voters — came in 2022, when the Florida governor flew dozens of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, a stunt that delighted many conservative voters while horrifying those on the left and sparking criminal investigations and charges.
To Connor, DeSantis’ stunt showcased the hypocrisy of liberal northeastern leaders who preach the importance of welcoming immigrants, but know most new arrivals won’t end up in their states.
“That, I think, is awesome. I mean, that’s one of those, you know, old school, right back atcha,” Connor said. But, “Is that the kind of action and reaction we want out of our commander in chief?” he wondered. “I don’t know.”
Connor’s younger child, Eli, is gender neutral, at a time when many Republican presidential candidates have demonized anyone who doesn’t fit neatly into the gender binary. Connor said he wanted a candidate who would “just accept it. Respect it.”
“That’s the biggest problem that a lot of people have, is they want to fix it. Well, there’s nothing to fix. Just let people be who they are,” he said.
But he was also prepared to compromise.
“If they, say, hit nine out of the ten requirements, and the one thing that they’re not up on is that, L-G — I get lost in the letters,” Connor said. “You’re kind of going to take the good with the bad.”
Connor has little patience for those who complain but don’t vote. He knew he would cast his ballot for someone; he knew it would be a Republican. But as he waited to see how the race shook out, his options felt wide open. If picking a candidate was like finding a romantic partner, he wasn’t sure who had earned a first date, much less a ring.
Then one evening late last year Connor was at his parents’ house, less than a mile away from his own home in Henniker, N.H., where he grew up. His parents’ television blares ABC News from morning til night. Connor himself had been blasted with political advertisements — on the radio during long-haul drives, on his television in the evenings, in laughably huge stacks of mail on his doorstep — but he hadn’t give Haley much consideration. Then his mother piped up.
It wasn’t a long conversation, and her comment wasn’t particularly memorable; Connor can’t recall now exactly what she said — something about how Haley would be a good representative of the country as president. But it took him by surprise, because his family rarely talks politics, and afterward, “I was like, well, who is this Nikki Haley? What is she about?”
As he learned more about her, he liked what he found.
“At the end of the day, I really couldn’t come up with anything negative towards Nikki Haley,” Connor said. “You eliminate all the negatives, and there’s still one positive last chance.”
Neither Connor nor Coffey put much stock in a gaffe that dominated cable news coverage of Haley for days: when she was asked about the causes of the Civil War and failed to list slavery.
Connor hadn’t heard about the Civil War comments until a reporter asked him about them. Coffey said it didn’t bother her that a candidate whose every word had been analyzed for months seemed to misspeak.
“I don’t see it as major,” Coffey said. She noted that as governor of South Carolina, Haley had removed the Confederate flag from the state capitol. “She’s proved that she is capable of dealing with the race issues. And she’s a minority herself.”
What mattered to these voters was how Haley pitched herself: She would be a conservative who could champion Trump’s policies without all his baggage. Haley’s team would be happy to hear how Connor and Coffey describe her. The argument they’re making for her now is much the same one she makes for herself, in an indication that her pitch is meeting its mark.
“She’s openly talked about, ‘We need to leave behind the chaos,’” Coffey said. “So many people are just tired of the chaos.”
Connor is not a political guy; when his friends talk about what they watched on TV last night, it’s the game, not the political debate. He’s lived in New Hampshire his whole life and mostly taken the state’s first-in-the-nation status for granted. But something about this year has struck him: the sense that with Trump’s lead, the Republican race could be over before most states have even voted.
“I don’t think, at least that I can remember, we’ve ever been in this position as a state, to be able to actually be this critical. It’s kind of neat that this little old state of just a few, compared to other states, actually has quite a deciding vote,” he said.
“Everybody wants to be at the starting line,” Connor said. “So here we are. We’re right here.”
Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.