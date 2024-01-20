And now, come Tuesday, each of the three once-undecided voters will have fallen in line behind the primary’s two real contenders: Haley and former president Donald Trump.

The story of Connor, Coffey, and Thibault — who detailed their decision-making process over weeks of texts, phone calls, and in-person interviews with the Globe — is in many ways the story of this year’s New Hampshire primary: a contest that has effectively whittled a crowded GOP field to a two-person race, and cranked the stakes here as high as in any first-in-the-nation primary in recent memory.

In this purple state, where an influential and sizable bloc of independent voters can participate in the Republican primary, Haley is fighting hard to topple Trump. Many consider it the last, best chance of preventing his renomination.

Come Tuesday, it’s possible Haley will fall to Trump like so many Republicans before her — another could-have-been story giving way to a seemingly inevitable Trump-Biden rematch. But if Haley overtakes Trump to become the GOP nominee, and perhaps the next leader of the free world, she will have New Hampshire to thank, and voters such as Coffey and Connor.

‘None of them are perfect’

Coffey, a 70-year-old retiree in Peterborough, always considered Vivek Ramaswamy obnoxious. But Thibault, the teenager, loved him.

A 38-year-old businessman, Ramaswamy styled himself as an anti-establishment tech bro, a caricature of a provocateur. He needed to “just go away,” Coffey scoffed after a Republican debate in early December, when Ramaswamy wrote “Nikki = corrupt” on his notebook and held it up for the cameras to capture.

Thibault, a politics nerd long before he was old enough to cast a vote, recognized it as a stunt, but there was an anti-establishment edge to Ramaswamy that appealed to him. He loved how the candidate called out Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel during a televised debate for leading a “party of losers.”

“That was gold,” Thibault said.

And Thibault, who had met Ramaswamy on the campaign trail — oh, the perks of New Hampshire! — insisted that the character the candidate played on stage belied a lower-key, more thoughtful personality evident face-to-face.

Thibault loves Star Trek and politics; he wrote his college essay about federalism. He wanted his first ballot to go to a staunch conservative candidate, and he was “never Nikki” before conservative Senator Rand Paul coined the phrase in mid-January. Haley’s foreign policy approach — she is more interventionist than some of her rivals — made Thibault think she’s “itching for war.”

“As a draft-age male,” he reflected, “that’s a bit scary.”

Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Globe Audio · James Thibault “I think that I’m going to end up voting for President Trump… yeah, I have my issues with President Trump in terms of some policy and some things he said, but at the same time, I have issues with all the candidates.”

In early December, with his college applications yet to be submitted and his 18th birthday still a few weeks off, Thibault expected he’d cast his first vote for Ramaswamy or DeSantis. DeSantis proved himself as a strong conservative as governor of Florida, winning major Republican victories in a state long considered purple, Thibault said, as his family’s one-eared bunny, Serena, slid beneath an armchair in their Franklin, N.H., living room.

Thibault had met Trump, too — “he’s a very nice man” — but feared for the former president’s prospects in a general election, given “his legal baggage, as fabricated as it may be,” Thibault said of the numerous criminal indictments. Nominating Trump might spook independent voters, and “if we lose independents,” Thibault predicted, “we lose the election.”

But as the race shifted, so did Thibault’s thinking. Nine months ago, it was DeSantis who looked like he might present a real threat to Trump. But since then his campaign has struggled. The Florida governor’s star faded, and Haley’s rose. Meanwhile, as his rivals dipped and bobbed, Trump’s lead stayed relatively stable.

In mid-November, DeSantis had slipped to fourth place behind Christie in New Hampshire polls — which Thibault, no fan of the former New Jersey governor, considered “a sorry sight.” By January, it was clear DeSantis had little chance of cresting double digits in New Hampshire; he was barely ever in the state, and had targeted Iowa, where the more conservative, evangelical GOP electorate embraced him more eagerly.

Advertisement

Ultimately, even before Ramaswamy dropped out of the race, Thibault came home to Trump. Both Ramaswamy and DeSantis would have been better off waiting to run in another election cycle, Thibault thought. Clearly 2024 was still Trump’s year.

“I have my issues with President Trump,” Thibault said, but “I have issues with all the candidates. None of them are perfect.… I feel like you’re going to get that with any candidate. You’re going to have some level of compromise.”

‘Not a bully’

For Coffey, voting for Donald Trump was never an option.

She grew up in Perryton, in the northernmost corner of Texas’ sparse Panhandle, one of the most solidly Republican parts of the country. But to her, the party of Reagan has shifted too far right, and Trump is the root of the problem. “I want a statesman to lead,” she said, “not a bully.”

In 2016, while they were still living in Amarillo, she and her husband, Dan Coffey, split their votes: She backed Hillary Clinton, he voted for Trump. Each thought they had chosen the lesser of two evils.

By the time the Coffeys retired to Peterborough, N.H., in 2020 — seeking closer proximity to their son, who lives outside Boston, and a hub airport that could connect them with their daughters overseas — they had missed the craziness of that year’s presidential primary cycle. In 2024 they dove right in, attending events even for candidates they didn’t like much. Coffey embraced the tradition of persnickety New Hampshire voters, attending events for Haley, Christie, and Senator Tim Scott, sometimes lobbing a question about abortion.

Advertisement

As she watched the early debates in November and December, Coffey wished Haley would criticize the former president more strenuously: “If she’s really going to take him down, she’s going to have to go after him.” Even back then, there were calls for Christie to drop out to help consolidate the anti-Trump vote behind a more viable candidate. Coffey, who has a master’s degree in political science, agreed that someone needed to exit the race to make the numbers work. But “since I kinda like Christie, he’s not one I would like to be dropping out,” she said.