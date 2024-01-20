Lakeville man, 73, charged with OUI, vehicular homicide following fatal multi-vehicle crash

He is being held on $10,000 cash bail and is set to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court, police said. It was unclear Saturday whether Delorenzo had hired an attorney to represent him.

David Delorenzo, of Lakeville, is facing a half-dozen charges, including motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Lakeville police said in a statement .

A 73-year-old local man was arrested and charged with drunk driving and other offenses following a multi-vehicle crash in Lakeville on Friday evening that killed a passenger in another vehicle and injured all four drivers, officials said Saturday.

Advertisement

Officers responded to a a report of a collision on Main Street near Elliot Farm at about 5:30 p.m. Friday and found a four-vehicle crash, police said. The statement did not indicate the cause of the crash.

Richard Reed, 75, of Lakeville, a passenger in a Toyota Camry, was declared dead at the scene, police said. Other vehicles involved in the crash included a Hyundai Santa Fe, an Audi S4, and a Chevrolet Silverado, police said.

Delorenzo, the driver of the Santa Fe, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and charged when he was released, the statement said.

The Camry’s driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, and the driver of the Audi was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, police said. The Silverado driver received treatment at the scene, the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation by Lakeville police and State Police, according to the statement.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.