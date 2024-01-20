Man arrested on charges of selling drugs at West Roxbury convenience store

A West Roxbury man was arrested Friday after a community complaint started an investigation into the illegal distribution of drugs from a convenience store, according to Boston police.
At approximately 12:40 p.m., police executed four search warrants for Isaac Rosa, 45, at Familia Grocery on Grove Street in West Roxbury, police said in a statement.
Police seized , drugs and $1,031 in cash from the store, ccording to the statement. and Rosa’s residence and vehicle were searched.
Rosa was charged with trafficking and possession with intent to distribute, and will be arraigned in West Roxbury Court.
Advertisement
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.