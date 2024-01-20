Man arrested on charges of selling drugs at West Roxbury convenience store

A West Roxbury man was arrested Friday after a community complaint started an investigation into the illegal distribution of drugs from a convenience store, according to Boston police.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., police executed four search warrants for Isaac Rosa, 45, at Familia Grocery on Grove Street in West Roxbury, police said in a statement.

Police seized , drugs and $1,031 in cash from the store, ccording to the statement. and Rosa’s residence and vehicle were searched.