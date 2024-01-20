Multiple people seriously injured after four-vehicle crash on Route 110 in Dracut, officials say

Multiple people were seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash on Route 110 in Dracut on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a crash near 1020 Merrimack Ave. at about 9 p.m., Dracut police and fire officials said in a statement.

When they arrived, they found that four vehicles had been involved in the crash and that multiple people were injured, according to the statement, which did not include details of the victims’ injuries or their conditions.