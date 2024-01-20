Striking Newton teachers back at negotiating table with School Committee

The strike was approved by nearly 1,700 union members Thursday , and forced the cancellation of classes Friday for almost 12,000 public school students.

The work stoppage, which impacts one of the state’s largest school districts, follows more than a year and a half of contract talks between the Newton Teachers Association and the School Committee.

Striking Newton educators resumed talks with School Committee negotiators Saturday for what was expected to be an all-day bargaining session, as the union seeks a pay increase for members while also facing a court order to return to work Monday.

Newton educators have been working without a contract since Aug. 31.

Advertisement

The two sides resumed negotiations with the help of a mediator around 10 a.m. Saturday in the administrative offices for the city’s schools on Walnut Street. They are scheduled to continue talks until 7 p.m. The union said it will then hold a press conference.

The union is seeking a 13 percent pay hike over three years, while the School Committee is proposing 8 percent, according to a School Committee analysis. The average teacher in Newton earned about $93,000 during the 2020-21 school year, according to the latest state data.

Union negotiators have also raised other issues. Newton’s educators are increasingly being overworked, according to the union. And they need more support for students, including those still struggling with the mental health impacts of the pandemic.

On Friday, the first day of the strike, about 2,000 people rallied at Newton City Hall in support of the union.

Later that day, in response to a motion from the state Department of Labor Relations, Middlesex Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Barry-Smith ordered the Newton educators to ”immediately cease and desist” their strike, and return to work Monday.

Barry-Smith’s order also demanded the union’s leadership announce by 3 p.m. Sunday that the strike is canceled, according to court filings.

Advertisement

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller called on the union in a statement Friday “to follow the law” and engage with Newton’s School Committee to reach an agreement.

“Illegal actions harm our kids and disrupt the lives of our families and caregivers,” Fuller said. “Every day the NTA engages in an illegal strike, our kids lose important classroom time.”

Union representatives planned to provide an update on the day’s bargaining session at 7:30 p.m. outside the schools’ administrative offices, according to a statement released in the early afternoon.

“The NTA remains committed to settling a fair contract as quickly as possible. We collectively decided to take extraordinary action to express how serious we are about reaching an agreement that supports all of our students, respects educators, and provides us with the resources we need to do our jobs,” the statement said.

The strike comes after Newton voters last March rejected a proposed $9.2 million tax increase that would have included more funding for the city’s schools. In August, Fuller announced a combined budget surplus of around $40 million, according to a statement at the time.

Among those calling for an end to the strike are more than 100 leaders of the schools’ parent organizations. In a joint letter Friday, they urged Fuller to release more money to support the schools’ budget, which the parents said has been underfunded.

“Disagreement that leads to a strike tarnishes our city and school system’s reputations,” the letter said. “Starving NPS of vital resources year over year set the stage for this. If our schools are allowed to decline and our community loses trust in city leadership, we all suffer.”

Advertisement

Newton’s strike comes amid a renewed surge of union activity among educators across the state. Over the past couple years, members of educators unions in Andover, Brookline, Haverhill, Malden, and Woburn all secured new contracts after walking picket lines.

According to the state labor relations department, the current work stoppage is the second strike by Newton teachers this year.

They boycotted a convocation that was held on what was scheduled to be their first day of work for the 2023-24 school year. While the state Department of Labor Relations said it determined the teachers had gone on strike in that instance, the union has refuted this.

James Vaznis of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.