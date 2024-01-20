Three hikers, including 2 from Mass., rescued from Mount Monadnock during extreme cold

Windchills around that time were -10 degrees, Fish and Game said.

Sirin O’Connor, 63, and Somjak Weerapit, 50, both of Quincy, Mass., and Phromthep Khankaew, 37, of Thailand, did not have warm clothing or lights to guide them, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement .

Three hikers were rescued from Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire amid bitter cold Friday evening after they turned out to be “unprepared for the impending darkness and cold temperatures,” officials said.

“Thankfully, due to the herculean efforts of rescue crews from Monadnock Park Staff, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team and New Hampshire Conservation Officers, the three victims survived their blunder,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Fish and Game reminded outdoor enthusiasts to check the weather and to prepare for current conditions.

Fish and Game was contacted by Monadnock State Park staff shortly before 5 p.m. Friday about three lost hikers near the mountain’s summit in Jaffrey, N.H., according to the statement.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

An “immediate” response was initiated by rescue crews, and the hikers were called to help them find the trail and get below the tree line “with the minutes of light left to navigate,” the statement said.

They were unable to continue once they made it to the tree line, as they did not have lights, Fish and Game said.

The hikers received gear from rescuers to help them during the descent, Fish and Game said, but O’Connor’s condition deteriorated because of her “lack of warm clothing and exposure to extreme cold.”

Rescuers stopped to warm her and to give her warm fluids, and the decision was made to carry her down the remaining 1.3 miles, Fish and Game said.

The other two hikers made it back to the trailhead with rescue crews at about 8:30 p.m., while O’Connor made it there at 9:48 p.m. after being carried down, Fish and Game said.

Advertisement

She was taken by ambulance to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, N.H., for treatment, Fish and Game said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.