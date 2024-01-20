Three teens arrested after investigation into Roxbury armed robbery, officials say

Three teenagers were arrested Thursday after an investigation into an armed robbery in Roxbury that took place in October, according to a statement from Boston police.

Sonai Lattimore, 18, of Worcester, Hayden Vital-St. Louis, 18, of Dorchester, and a 17-year-old girl from Dorchester were arrested and charged with armed masked robbery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, threats to commit a crime, and assault and battery, according to the statement.

All three suspects had warrants out for their arrest in connection with a juvenile who was robbed “by means of a firearm” in the area of Robin Hood Street in Roxbury on Oct. 25, the statement said.