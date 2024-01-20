Wilbraham police officer shot in exchange of gunfiire, SWAT team called in, official says

The shooter was believed to be still inside the home at 11 Old Carriage Drive late Saturday night, Procopio said. Details of his condition also were not available.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson. Details of the officer’s condition were not immediately available.

A Wilbraham police officer was shot in an exchange of gunfire while responding to a call at a home Saturday night, and a State Police SWAT team and crisis negotiators were brought in to help remove the suspected shooter from the home, an official said.

State Police were called to the scene at 8:40 p.m. after officers “exchanged gunfire with a suspect” at the residence, Procopio said.

The State Police Special Tactical Operations Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit were at the scene, along with K9 units and additional officers, he said.

“Members of our Bomb Squad also have responded with their robotic platforms in case they are needed to remotely provide close visual surveillance,” he said.

State Police urged people to avoid the area. The home appears to be in a residential neighborhood at the end of a cul de sac in Wilbraham, a town just east of Springfield.

Police set up a perimeter around the home and blocked traffic from entering Old Carriage Drive, Procopio said.

“Officers and Troopers on scene are working to make contact with the suspect and resolve the situation,” he said.

A spokesman for the Hampden district attorney’s office said Saturday night that the investigation was in its early stages “with few confirmed details.”

A dispatcher at the Wilbraham Police Department said no one was available to comment.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.