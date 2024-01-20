Building a major wind farm off Long Island

The arrival of this moment in the nation’s transition to renewable energy may seem sudden. But it has come after more than 20 years of contentious debates over its cost, appearance and effect on wildlife.

The rest of the wind farm’s 12 towering turbines are set to be assembled and connected to New York’s power grid early this year.

NEW YORK — More than 30 miles out in the Atlantic Ocean, the first colossal steel turbines have started spinning at South Fork Wind, turning offshore breezes into electricity that lights homes on Long Island.

This power source of the future remained in the future. Until now.

The site for South Fork Wind, the first large-scale offshore wind farm to supply electricity to American consumers, sits on a patch of the ocean floor south of Newport, Rhode Island. A few miles away lies the Block Island Wind Farm, a smaller array that was the nation’s first source of offshore wind power when it started up seven years ago.

By 2030, South Fork could have a lot of company. But several offshore projects have been canceled or delayed by rapidly rising costs and interest rates and a limited supply of parts.

The assembly line for South Fork begins miles away from the offshore site, at the State Pier in New London, Connecticut.

The $2 billion project — which is a joint venture between Eversource, a New England utility, and Orsted, a Danish company — has been a global operation.

The biggest components, including turbine blades as long as a football field, are manufactured in Europe, where offshore wind farms are more prevalent. Teams of union members at the New London pier unloaded the components arriving by cargo ship from Europe.

When the time came to haul the towers and blades out to sea, they were loaded on a barge that could hold enough parts to make a single turbine. The barge’s journey to the wind farm typically takes a few hours, traveling at an average of 12 mph.

In the best case, a turbine can be assembled in about 2 1/2 days. But that schedule can be disrupted by high winds, rough seas and all sorts of logistical issues.

The first barge that made the trip out had to return still carrying three blades because of a problem unloading them.

At the offshore site, crews assembled a substation over the summer. The substation — the first built in the United States to collect power from offshore turbines — stands 60 feet tall and weighs 1,500 tons. That’s as much as 10 blue whales.

Nearby, loaded barges have been arriving alongside the Aeolus, a Dutch vessel known as a jack-up ship. With its huge crane, the ship hoists the turbine pieces onto its own deck.

The jack-up ship then plunges four steel cylinders to the ocean floor. The ship uses the cylinders as legs to rise above the waves and transform into a platform.

At the center of the turbines are the nacelles, weighing more than 500 tons and containing the generators that convert the wind’s power into electricity.

Working when the weather allows, crane operators assemble the turbines, piece by piece. They stack the towers — 50 stories tall — then mount the nacelles.

The last, and trickiest, pieces to go up are the blades, whose sail-like shape makes them hard to handle in high winds.

After three blades are attached to a turbine, workers go inside the tower to tighten bolts and connect the cables that carry power to the substation. The tower is big enough to contain an elevator that can lift three people.

Electricians begin testing the completed turbine, while the Aeolus moves on to the next one in line for assembly.

In December, electricity began flowing from the substation to homes and businesses on the East End of Long Island, passing through a cable that is more than 50 miles long and buried under the ocean.

The developers say that South Fork, at full strength, could produce 132 megawatts of electricity — enough to power 70,000 homes.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.