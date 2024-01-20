Hamlet, Prince of Pickleball

The king’s ghost tells his son Hamlet to avenge his murder by killing Claudius. In an effort to conceal his vengeful scheming, Hamlet feigns madness by announcing that he has decided to give up pickleball. In her boudoir, Queen Gertrude implores Hamlet to play on Claudius’s team. Fearing for his life, Claudius plots to kill Hamlet by painting pickleballs with a lethal venom. The play ends on the court where King Hamlet fell, as the usurping king, his lascivious queen, and Prince Hamlet all die in agony.

During the European Pickleball Tournament finals, the king of Denmark, who is also a 5.0 player and the captain of the national team, falls dead while stretching to reach a lobbed return. Suspicion falls on his brother Claudius, who usurps the throne, marries the queen, and takes over as the team captain.

Except for the irritating sound of pickleballs being hit on nearby courts, the rest is silence!

Brevity, thy name is warmup.

To dink or not to dink, that is the question!

A little more than kin and less than kitchen.

Alas, poor Yorick . . . that’s your name, right?

Neither a slicer nor a slammer be.

My arm flies up, the ball remains below; shots without balls o’er nets can never go.

One may smile and smile and be a banger.

Goodnight, sweet prince, and flights of angels bring thee back to play!

Paul Lewis is professor emeritus at Boston College and the author of “A Is for Asteroids, Z Is for Zombies: A Bedtime Book About the Coming Apocalypse.”