Mass. students wage a daily struggle to learn to read

I greatly appreciate your series illuminating the widespread misuse of “balanced literacy” instruction in Massachusetts schools, especially wealthy districts ( “The word of the day is ‘complacent,’ ” The Great Divide, Page A1, Jan. 14). Shame on the assistant superintendent of the Winchester Public Schools for dismissing calls to adopt an evidence-based reading curriculum systemwide. Her contention that teachers know best which program their students need, and that the district should not dictate, is misguided. Teachers should be given the leeway to make choices about some of their curriculums, but when it comes to reading instruction, there are effective programs and ineffective programs.

Sadly, many colleges and universities continue to instruct future teachers in the wrong way to teach reading. Therefore, teachers need school leadership to choose a proven program. Such a curriculum needs to provide students with direct, explicit instruction in phonics so that they learn to decode and don’t rely on guessing.

Reading is perhaps the most important skill for children to learn, since it is a key that unlocks all learning. It is also a critical skill that allows all students to work toward realizing their full potential and participation in our society.

Suzanne Farman

Brookline

The writer retired after 32 years of public school teaching in Massachusetts and is now a tutor in the phonics-based Orton-Gillingham method.





Trust teachers to reach students in individualized ways

It was with alarm that I read Naomi Martin and Mandy McLaren’s “The word of the day is ‘complacent.’ ” I believe that activists across the literacy debate hold the same goal in mind: more students empowered to read fluently. However, we find ourselves in a moment where rhetoric reigns supreme. As such, we must take note that certain advocates for structured literacy, a phonics-based approach, have declared that they are the true defenders of vulnerable students, and the Globe article perpetuated this rhetoric.

I want to emphasize that both advocates for more structured literacy and advocates for integrated literacy (which prioritizes individualized and differentiated instruction) have the interests of the most vulnerable students in mind.

For those of us not ready to buy the irresistible promise that structured literacy has sold — one being packaged and resold by legislators across the country — let me explain our position by quoting the great reading researcher Catherine Compton-Lilly and her coauthors in their recent article in The Reading Teacher, a journal of the International Literacy Association: “We do not advocate for a particular approach to teaching reading; instead, we center children, arguing that how you teach reading must be determined by who you are teaching. Anything else is flawed. Reading is a ‘complex, multidimensional cognitive process situated in and mediated by social and cultural practices.’ ”

I would like to see more articles that center the knowledge and expertise of teachers and model for our community the trust we ought to endow in our teachers. I am an advocate of integrated literacy because it’s my firmest conviction that learning results will always depend on teachers’ knowledge of the needs and interests of their individual students.

Ziva R. Hassenfeld

Newton

The writer is the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Assistant Professor of Education at Brandeis University.





Support lawmakers to let DESE give districts the guidance they need

The online headline for the Jan. 14 front-page story — “In Massachusetts’ richest towns, many top-ranked schools cling to outdated methods of teaching reading” — exposes a truth that has not been widely known. The article reveals another hidden truth: Families with resources can and do buy tutoring services to overcome the harm of misguided instruction. Families without resources can’t rescue their struggling readers.

Proposed legislation would ensure that every district follows best practices and that the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education provides the cutting-edge technical guidance districts need when making critical decisions about reading curriculums. Vested stakeholders are crying foul and argue that local decision making is sacrosanct. Meanwhile, the majority of children in the majority of Massachusetts elementary schools aren’t reading proficiently at the end of third grade.

How many vulnerable children’s futures are we willing to sacrifice on the altar of local control?

Michael Moriarty

Holyoke

The writer is a member of the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. The views expressed here are his own.





Mandy McLaren’s article “Entangled in the words, and in the system” (Page A1, Jan. 15), which focused on the challenges of dyslexic students and their families, provides a comprehensive picture of challenges facing Boston Public Schools and schools across Massachusetts and recognizes how wise investments in our educational institutions systemwide can improve how we teach reading.

My initial training as an early childhood special educator more than 50 years ago involved intensive work in phonics, including the multisensory Orton-Gillingham reading, spelling, and writing method. Such approaches continue to be effective for all learners, especially those with dyslexia.

Evidenced-based training and ongoing support for teachers can positively affect children’s literacy skills. Parents and students McLaren interviewed aptly emphasized how these skills correlate with self-esteem, identity, and participation in school and life.

Using Landmark School practitioners to consult in regular and special-ed classrooms to guide “structured literacy,” or phonics, offers tools for teachers to work on behalf of their students instead of slighting those with dyslexia.

If our state is so progressive, it must set standards and make strong recommendations to address children’s needs and parents’ concerns proactively so that cities and towns have a blueprint for what works. Let’s use current research to rethink our education policies and use our precious tax dollars wisely.

Sherry Grossman

Jamaica Plain





New York is making educational gains worth learning from

Re “Entangled in the words, and in the system”: This situation is not isolated to Massachusetts. This is a national crisis, with a viable solution. Two-thirds of fourth-graders across the country are not proficient readers. The fallout? Our prisons are full of struggling readers.

I am a parent of dyslexic children, and my family’s years-long struggle down the education rabbit hole led me to help form an enterprise to solve this riddle. Our organization has implemented change by collaborating with districts that have the humility to recognize that the way they’ve always done it simply isn’t effective.

You don’t have to be rich (or white) to be remediated. But you do have to have educational leadership that cares about literacy inequity. Relying on the “science of reading” is the first step in this journey.

New York has implemented this seismic change, and it’s a heavy lift. Thanks to Mayor Eric Adams and Chancellor David Banks, the New York City Department of Education is embracing a new era of instruction, and the rest of the country is watching. While New Yorkers love to rival Boston, this is a case where the Bay State should look south for guidance. If we can effectuate this transformation to scale, so can you.

Where there is a will toward betterment, anything is possible (just look at the Knicks).

Jen Mendelsohn

Cofounder

Braintrust Tutors

New York