Acton-Boxborough boys, Franklin and Newton North girls reign in MSTCA Division 1 state track relays

Newton North and Franklin shared the girls’ title with 36 points each. Newton North had a win in the long jump and scored in five other events, while the Panthers’ had six of the top 14 finishers in the shot put as its shot put teams finished 1-2 to account for half of its scoring.

The Acton-Boxborough boys captured their title by winning four events — the shuttle hurdles, 4x200, distance medley, and the sprint medley — to account for 40 points in a 3-point victory over St. John’s Prep, 44-41.

The MSTCA Division 1 Relays showed that there is more than one way to win a meet that rewards depth.

“I’ve got to tip my hat to coach [Mark] Rudolph, who’s been with us for the last three years, and he’s really developed a strong program,” said Franklin coach Paul Trovato. “Our goal was to come in and go 1-2 in the shot put.”

Lily DeForge had the best throw of the day (38 feet, 6¼ inches) to lead the all-senior “A” team to the win in 107-8½, with Elizabeth Hopkins (fourth, 35-11¼) and Sarah Dumas (33-3). Darby Nicholson was sixth overall at 32-9 to pace the “B” team.

Led by senior Dolapo Soyoye’s leap of 17-1¼, Newton North won the long jump in a meet record 39-8½. She was joined by freshmen Sophie Finkelstein (third, 16-7) and Blake MacNeal (sixth, 16-¼).

“It’s a very deep team, and they proved it today,” said Newton North coach Michael Travers, whose squad had a second in the sprint medley and also scored in the shuttle hurdles, 4x200, distance medley, and high jump.

Acton-Boxborough smashed the meet record in the shuttle hurdles and Christopher Osselmann Chai, Noah Stegmeier, Ivan Yan, and William Hurlbut-Lesk got the stick across in 25.28 seconds, breaking the previous mark (25.66) set by Andover in 2016.

“We have a new coach, who’s been great at hurdling, Adam Yang, All-Scholastic a few years ago and to help us,” said A-B coach DJ Brock. “The hurdles getting the record, but the [Sprint Medley Relay] and [Distance Medley Relay] — it wasn’t the “A” team, but those guys stepped up and knew we have a job to do and we’re going to take care of it.”

Eliott Raymondeau, Emerson Gatesman, Hurlbut-Lesk and Ajay Raina held off Newton North by .24 seconds to win the sprint medley in 3:35.12. Anthony Cronin, Yan, Chris Lin, and Kyle Verner won the distance medley in 10:38.99.

Osselmann Chai had the perfect lean in the 4x200 as A-B edged Xaverian in 1:30.32. He teamed with Leonid Burlak, Stegmeier, and Kofi Asubonteng.