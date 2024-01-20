“It was so dramatic,” Belichick recalled years later in a docu-series produced by NFL Films. “It was, you know, almost romantic, the way the snow was falling and the crowd.”

A thick coat of snow covered the field on that January night in 2002. Flurries collected atop the players’ helmets and jerseys. The Patriots, playing in their first playoff game under coach Bill Belichick, had forced overtime against the Oakland Raiders, thanks to Adam Vinatieri’s 45-yard field goal that narrowly cleared the crossbar, the ball hardly visible amid the wintry conditions.

His 24-year reign with the Patriots will be remembered for an uncompromising approach, occasional controversy, and six Super Bowl triumphs

Bill Belichick built a dynasty here, and did it his way

The Patriots won the coin toss to start overtime. Fourteen plays later, quarterback Tom Brady and New England’s offense had set up Vinatieri for a 23-yard attempt, a potential game-winner. Vinatieri drilled it. The Patriots won, 16-13.

Little did they know that night would set in motion a dynasty that would last two decades.

“Really, it almost brings a tear to my eye,” Belichick said.

The Patriots went on to beat the top-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship, a game that Drew Bledsoe, who hadn’t played since an injury in Week 2, finished because Brady suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter. Then, as 14-point underdogs, they upset the St. Louis “Greatest Show on Turf” Rams to win Super Bowl XXXVI, the first of a record six championships Belichick and Brady would win together.

“Nobody really gave us a shot to win that game,” recalled former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest. “They were saying we’ll probably be losing by 30 points at the half. Charles Barkley, Floyd Mayweather, and Chris Berman were the only ones to take the Patriots.”

With Tom Brady (left) under center, Bill Belichick established the Patriots as a dynasty. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

The Patriots eventually became a national brand and one of the most valuable franchises in sports. They evolved into the favorites, or, depending on whom you ask, the villains. Brady and Belichick became household names.

But that first postseason run alone captured so much of what was to come.

There was controversy with the overturned fumble as a result of the “Tuck Rule.” There were game-defining special teams plays, with two touchdowns against Pittsburgh. There was deft play-calling, with New England’s defensive scheme against the Rams and MVP Kurt Warner. There was luck. There was drama. There was unconventional decision-making, with Belichick’s willingness to stay aggressive in the final 80 seconds of the Super Bowl.

Belichick raised the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl XXXVIII, one of six times he would have that honor. Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Belichick in happier times. Belichick huddled with his quarterbacks during a game against the Broncos in 2001, his second season as Patriots coach. A joyful (and drenched) coach with Vince Wilfork and Matt Patricia after Super Bowl XLIX. Patriots fans occasionally would have a little fun with the inscrutable Belichick. At training camp in July 2000, about six months after being hired as Patriots coach. × < >

Just listen to color commentator John Madden on the broadcast.

“With no timeouts, I think that the Patriots, with this field position [their own 34-yard line], you have to just run the clock out,” Madden said. “You have to play for overtime now. I don’t think you want to force anything here. You don’t want to do anything stupid because you have no timeouts and you’re backed up.”

For some organizations, that championship run alone could sustain a fan base for a lifetime. For the Patriots, it marked just the beginning.

Belichick and Brady went on to build what is now known as the Patriot Way. Its pillars sound cliché — “Do Your Job,” “No Days Off,” “Ignore the Noise” — but managed to work for 20 years. The team always came first, according to Belichick. Brady, his best player, was the paragon.

Belichick quickly developed a reputation for shrewd, albeit occasionally unpopular, transactions. He preached that it was always better to dump a player a year too early rather than a year too late.

In 2003, he released captain Lawyer Milloy with four years remaining on his contract because Milloy declined to take a pay cut. In 2014, he traded guard Logan Mankins after five consecutive Pro Bowl seasons to Tampa Bay for the same reason. In 2016, he dealt linebacker Jamie Collins, coming off a second-team All-Pro season, to Cleveland.

After the Patriots traded Collins, wide receiver Julian Edelman remembers his teammates looking around the room, wondering, “Am I next?”

“A lot of guys didn’t agree with it,” recalled former running back LeGarrette Blount. “I don’t think nobody did.”

But players and fans alike had adopted a mantra: “In Bill We Trust.”

“You never know what Bill is thinking,” Blount said. “But I know that every decision and every move that he makes, he always makes it for the best interest of the team.”

Belichick’s track record gave them reason to believe. His masterful maneuvering ranged from trading a fourth-round pick for Randy Moss, who would go on to break the season record for touchdown receptions, to finding long-term contributors among the pool of undrafted prospects, to identifying potential reclamation projects. Belichick managed to squeeze the last bit of production out of aging stars, to turn previously forgettable players into beloved role players.

Belichick made some unconventional and even controversial personnel moves, but many of them worked out. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Not all of his moves paid off — trading for Albert Haynesworth and Chad Ochocinco, for example — but enough did. The personnel moves, in conjunction with a Brady-led offense and a Belichick-founded defense, created a force.

Belichick’s reputation as a football savant, however, did not remain unscathed. In 2007, the NFL fined him $500,000, fined the Patriots $250,000, and docked the organization a first-round pick after discovering that the Patriots had taped signals from the New York Jets sideline in Week 1 that season.

“Spygate” prompted many to label the Patriots as cheaters, a dis that only picked up steam in 2015, when the “Deflategate” scandal began, and in 2019, when the Patriots illegally taped Cincinnati’s sidelines.

Off-field controversies emerged on multiple occasions. Belichick was subpoenaed but never testified in the double murder trial of tight end Aaron Hernandez, a 2010 fourth-round pick who played three seasons in New England before getting released. Belichick also faced intense scrutiny during wide receiver Antonio Brown’s 11-day tenure with the team in 2019, after Brown’s former trainer accused him of rape and sexual assault.

Turmoil also started to bubble internally, as Belichick and Brady disagreed over the role of Brady’s “body engineer” and business partner Alex Guerrero. In 2017, Belichick stripped Guerrero of several team privileges, exacerbating the tension between him and Brady. As buzz about their growing friction grew, the team released a joint statement affirming a united front.

Amid all the “noise,” as Belichick and Brady would call it, the Patriots remained atop the league. After “Spygate,” New England finished the regular season 16-0 before losing to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. After the league suspended Brady four games for “Deflategate,” the Patriots went on to win Super Bowl LI in historic fashion, erasing a 28-3, third-quarter deficit against Atlanta. And after publicly denying reports about their changing dynamic, Belichick and Brady won one last Super Bowl together, beating the Rams, 13-3.

As the unprecedented run extended far longer than anybody could have imagined, the end always remained a topic of conversation. After a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014, questions about Brady’s age and the team’s future produced one of Belichick’s most viral lines: “We’re on to Cincinnati.” That same loss prompted commentator Trent Dilfer to deliver an infamous line of his own: “The New England Patriots, let’s face it, they’re not good anymore.”

The Patriots managed repeatedly to defy the odds, though — largely because of their own brilliance, but with a little help along the way. Most notably, Seattle coach Pete Carroll’s decision to call a pass play from New England’s 1-yard line, instead of handing the ball off to Marshawn Lynch, led to Malcolm Butler’s game-sealing interception in Super Bowl XLIX.

Despite the organization’s unparalleled levels of success, there are still plenty of what-ifs?

Some hinge on specific plays. What if Asante Samuel hauled in that potential interception of Eli Manning in the final minutes of Super Bowl XLII? What if Wes Welker caught that pass for a first down in the final minutes of Super Bowl XLVI? In both of their Super Bowl matchups, the Giants scored a go-ahead touchdown with less than 65 seconds on the clock.

A late field goal that put his team up by 10 in Super Bowl LIII against the Rams elicited a display of emotion from Belichick. Belichick was not shy about expressing his opinions to on-field officials. Preparation was always a key component of Belichick’s success. Tom Brady and Belichick had a close encounter after beating the Steelers in the AFC Championship game in January 2017. Belichick was riding high with Patriots executive Scott Pioli (left) and owner Robert Kraft (right) after another Super Bowl win in 2005. Julian Edelman, a seventh-round draft pick and a converted quarterback, excelled under Belichick as a receiver. In his final game with the Patriots, a frosty loss to the Jets Jan. 7, Belichick had supporters in the Gillette Stadium stands. Belichick was downbeat after a game against the Chiefs this past season, the Patriots’ 11th of 13 losses. Things came to an end Jan. 11 in a joint press conference in Foxborough with Belichick and Kraft. × < >

Others on decisions. What if Belichick hadn’t elected to go for it on fourth and 2 from the Patriots 28 with two minutes left against the Colts in 2009? What if Belichick played Butler in Super Bowl LII? The cornerback did not play a single defensive snap against Philadelphia for reasons that remain undisclosed to this day.

And the biggest one of all: What if Belichick kept Brady?

The road to Super Bowl XXXVI proved to Belichick early that a second-year quarterback who was drafted in the sixth round at No. 199 overall could seamlessly supplant a veteran who was drafted No. 1 overall and had just signed a then-record 10-year, $103 million contract.

Almost two decades later, Belichick, a staunch believer in his system over individual talent, held firm in his final negotiations with Brady. He elected to let Brady walk following 20 seasons together.

After leaving New England in 2020, Brady immediately went on to win a Super Bowl ring without his longtime coach. The Patriots under Belichick, meanwhile, spiraled downward, bottoming out this past year with an AFC-worst 4-13 record.

Questions emerged about the 71-year-old Belichick’s ability to build a roster. Was his approach still viable without Brady? His personnel decisions, once considered savvy, no longer bore fruit.

The hope, and expectation, was for Belichick to remain a Patriot until he broke Don Shula’s record for the most coaching wins (regular season and playoffs) of all time. But the ugly 2023 season, marred by poor quarterback play and an inept offense, expedited his departure.

A 4-13 season was the final straw for Belichick in New England. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“What’s gone on here the last three, four years isn’t what we want,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said. “So, we have a responsibility to do what we can to fix it to the best of our ability.’'

The Patriots scored just 3 points against the Jets in their final regular-season game, marking the fifth time all season they didn’t score a touchdown and snapping Belichick’s 15-game win streak against that opponent. Only a smattering of fans braved the dreadful weather to watch in Gillette Stadium, with the balcony largely empty. There was no sendoff for Belichick, who walked off the field as if it were any other game.

Snow fell for Belichick’s last game as a Patriot. But this time, the conditions and circumstances were far less enchanting.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.