Boston opens rivalry vs. New York in Professional Women’s Hockey League with a loss

LOWELL — A slow start Saturday doomed Boston in its Professional Women’s Hockey League showdown against New York at Tsongas Center. Boston fell behind in the first period, failed to score until the third, and dropped a 4-1 decision.

Loren Gabel’s third goal of the season was all the offense Boston (1-1-0-2) could muster, despite it outshooting New York (2-1-0-3) by a 33-19 margin and having vocal support from the home crowd of 4,007.

Jade Downie-Landry did the vast majority of the damage for the visiting side by recording a hat trick — she scored in each period — for her first three goals of the season.