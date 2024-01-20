Boston opens rivalry vs. New York in Professional Women’s Hockey League with a loss

LOWELL — A slow start Saturday doomed Boston in its Professional Women’s Hockey League showdown against New York at Tsongas Center. Boston fell behind in the first period, failed to score until the third, and dropped a 4-1 decision.
Loren Gabel’s third goal of the season was all the offense Boston (1-1-0-2) could muster, despite it outshooting New York (2-1-0-3) by a 33-19 margin and having vocal support from the home crowd of 4,007.
Jade Downie-Landry did the vast majority of the damage for the visiting side by recording a hat trick — she scored in each period — for her first three goals of the season.
Advertisement
Downie-Landry opened the scoring at 17:12 of the first period with an unassisted goal past Boston goalie Emma Soderburg (15 saves). After Jessie Elridge gave New York a 2-0 lead just 26 seconds into the second, Downie-Landry tallied again at 2:04 for a three-goal cushion.
Gabel scored 1:12 into the third period to cut Boston’s deficit back to two goals, with assists going to Alina Muller and Emily Brown. Another unassisted goal by Downie-Landry with 2:53 remaining restored New York’s three-goal advantage and capped the scoring.
Downie-Landry was the game’s No. 1 star, with New York goalie Corinne Schroeder (32 saves) at No. 2, and No. 3 going to Gabel.
Boston will be back in action Wednesday night when it visits Ottawa.