Bruins honor their past, and delight in the present with another thrashing of the Canadiens

Bruins fans serenaded the Canadiens with “Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé,” that familiar refrain heard in celebration at Bell Centre, but only in humiliation in enemy barns like TD Garden.

Danton Heinen shined brightest, recording his first career hat trick in his 450th regular-season game. He scored in the first on a redirection of a Matt Grzelcyk slap pass, in the second on a wicked wrister off a drop pass from Jesper Boqvist, and in the third on a net-front power-play strike on a feed from Morgan Geekie.

Advertisement

It was Heinen’s third that spoke loudest about this crop of Bruins. Heinen is not a usual power-play contributor, but with two goals already, coach Jim Montgomery called his number when Nick Suzuki went off for slashing. His teammates were in the moment as well, making the extra effort to get the puck on his stick.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Yeah, a little bit [surprised],” said Heinen. “I mean, that was nice when he knew I had two there and then a great play by Geeks, so that’s nice for everyone trying to get it for me.”

Montgomery enjoyed watching it play out.

“That’s one thing about the Bruins, how unselfish our group is,” Montgomery said. “I’ve said it so many times, it’s amazing how everybody cares about everybody else. They continuously went down low to try to get it to Heinen. So, it was nice. I’m happy for him, but I’m more happy with the way it developed and the way we continued to try and get him the hat trick.”

After erasing a pair of one-goal deficits in the first, the Bruins never trailed, though they didn’t put their archrivals completely in the rear view until a four-goal explosion in the third. The final 20 minutes included several milestones, including David Pastrnak’s 30th goal of the season, Brad Marchand’s 20th (his franchise-record 11th straight season hitting that mark), and the 100th of Pavel Zacha’s career.

Advertisement

Just about everybody got in on the act, with 16 of the 18 skaters recording at least one point. Only Matt Poitras and Derek Forbort were kept off the score sheet.

“I think it talks about the evolution of our team actually growing offensively,” said Montgomery. “I don’t think we ever envisioned having a night like this, and over the course of 82 games, there’s some outliers, but I thought that we’ve been seeing this coming here for four games, right? We’re hanging on to pucks and we end up with high-grade chances, and there were numerous tonight.”

Cole Caufield and Joel Armia sandwiched goals around Brandon Carlo’s third of the season to give Montreal a brief 2-1 lead in the first period. Jake DeBrusk tied it at 18:10 with his second in two games, and Heinen’s first 55 seconds later gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead after one.

After Mike Matheson tied it, the Bruins restored their two-goal cushion on tallies by Charlie Coyle (a sweet one-armed effort off a Pastrnak pass) and Heinen less than a minute apart.

Brendan Gallagher connected for one of his patented gritty goals down low to make it 5-4 heading to the third, but that’s when the Bruins turned on the turbo boosters and moved to 12-0-1 in their last 13 meetings with the Canadiens, a nemesis for decades.

Advertisement

“I think it’s nice to see the guys get rewarded for those kinds of things, and it’s nice for our goalies to get wins when we’ve given up more goals than we’re accustomed to, right? Because they’ve been carrying us as we know a lot of the season here with just how great they’ve been,” said Montgomery. “So, it’s nice to see Linus [Ullmark] get a win where we give up four. Not [because of] his issues, it was our team being loose defensively, but for the players to extend those leads for him.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.